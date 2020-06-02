Kenosha buses to suspend service at 4 p.m.
View Comments

Kenosha buses to suspend service at 4 p.m.

{{featured_button_text}}
City of Kenosha logo

City of Kenosha logo

Kenosha city buses will suspend service early today at 4 p.m. The city curfew begins at 8 p.m. 

Riders should expect the last bus to depart downtown at 3:35 p.m.  Bus service will resume Wednesday morning as usual at 4:55 a.m.

Any questions about this temporary suspension can be directed to the dispatch office prior to 8:00 p.m. by calling 262-653-4287

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GO Today (May 30, 2020)
Local News

GO Today (May 30, 2020)

  • Updated

Today is Water a Flower Day. With all our recent rain, it’s likely your flowers don’t urgently need a drink, but it’s a great habit to get int…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics