Kenosha buses to suspend service at 4 p.m.

Kenosha city buses will suspend service early today at 4 p.m. The city curfew begins at 8 p.m.
Riders should expect the last bus to depart downtown at 3:35 p.m. Bus service will resume Wednesday morning as usual at 4:55 a.m.
Any questions about this temporary suspension can be directed to the dispatch office prior to 8:00 p.m. by calling 262-653-4287
Rainbow in Kenosha
Rainbow in Kenosha
Rainbow in Kenosha
Rainbow in Kenosha
Rainbow over the lake
Rainbow over the lake
Saturday rainbow
Saturday rainbow
Saturday rainbow
Saturday rainbow
Saturday rainbow
Rainbow in Kenosha
Rainbow in Kenosha
Rainbow in Kenosha
Rainbow in Kenosha
Saturday rainbow
Saturday rainbow
Saturday rainbow
Rainbow over Kenosha
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.