Kenosha business offers wish list books event to support local teachers, classrooms

Blue House Books in Kenosha is encouraging families to help support their local educators by purchasing books off wish lists compiled by area teachers and gifting them to classrooms as part of a special promotion this week.

For the past few weeks, Blue House has been inviting local teachers to compile wish lists for their classrooms on the store’s website.

Families can shop online directly from those wish lists, or visit the brick-and-mortar store at 5915 Sixth Ave.

Additionally, 10% of all purchases from each wish list will be donated to the teacher in the form of a Blue House Books gift certificate. The event will run until May 6.

“Teachers are so important in our community and they are some of our biggest supporters, so we wanted to show them appreciation in return,” said Blue House Books owner Samantha Jacquest. “By purchasing your teacher appreciation gift at Blue House Books, you are supporting your local economy, showing your teacher how much you care, and giving them something extra for themselves by contributing to their gift certificate. It’s a win for everyone!”

To pull up a specific teacher’s wish list, go to the Blue House website at blue-house-books.com, and in the “Find a Wish List” search bar, put the teacher’s first and last name, followed by their school.

Jacquest said online customers should include the teacher’s name in the order comments during checkout. If shopping in-store, customers can let the staff know they are participating in the Teacher Appreciation promotion.

Additional info can be found at www.blue-house-books.com/BHBTeacherAppreciation.

