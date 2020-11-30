Kenosha buys former Uptown bank complex to develop a community center

Plans for another piece of the redevelopment of the Uptown business district that suffered an estimated $50 million in damages from the August civil unrest are in motion with the City of Kenosha finalizing a deal to purchase the former Brown National Bank building complex.

The City Council approved the $450,000 purchase of the property at 2216 63rd St. and 6200 23rd Ave. in October on the condition that the current owners, Domenick and Gina Tirabassi, raze the drive-though building on the lot and plug or disconnect the underground tubing, water and sewer lines by Dec. 31.

Tina Karnes, the manager of the facility, said she is assisting her parents with the transaction. “We are doing our due diligence. We do not anticipate any delay in getting the drive-through down and all the other necessary conditions completed. Dec. 31 is what we are striving for.”

Karnes said, however, she is waiting for We Energies to disconnect gas and electricity lines and remove meters before they can begin tearing down that building.

Karnes said, “We have some flexibility in the agreement if there are delays. If so, we can go into early January.”

Centerpiece of the neighborhood

