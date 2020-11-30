Kenosha buys former Uptown bank complex to develop a community center

Plans for another piece of the redevelopment of the Uptown business district that suffered an estimated $50 million in damages from the August civil unrest are in motion with the City of Kenosha finalizing a deal to purchase the former Brown National Bank building complex.
The City Council approved the $450,000 purchase of the property at 2216 63rd St. and 6200 23rd Ave. in October on the condition that the current owners, Domenick and Gina Tirabassi, raze the drive-though building on the lot and plug or disconnect the underground tubing, water and sewer lines by Dec. 31.
Tina Karnes, the manager of the facility, said she is assisting her parents with the transaction. “We are doing our due diligence. We do not anticipate any delay in getting the drive-through down and all the other necessary conditions completed. Dec. 31 is what we are striving for.”
Karnes said, however, she is waiting for We Energies to disconnect gas and electricity lines and remove meters before they can begin tearing down that building.
Karnes said, “We have some flexibility in the agreement if there are delays. If so, we can go into early January.”
Centerpiece of the neighborhood
Long after there was an operating bank in the building, the building hosted community and food bank events. It is also where the Uptown-Brass Village Neighborhood Association has conducted meetings and maintained an office.
City Community Development Specialist Zohrab Khaligian said the building will be used as a facility for non-profits and community organizations. Funding for the purchase comes from the recent sale of the former Pneumatech building at 8043 Sheridan Road.
The 17,500-square-foot bank was constructed in 1965. It is set on a 38,000-square-foot lot. It has remained vacant for about 10 years, albeit for a few occasional community-related functions.
The timetable for development depends upon how long it takes to complete the conditional work by the owners.
Other redevelopment efforts
The development will become another piece of the rehabilitation of the Uptown business district. The Danish Brotherhood building and several businesses along 22nd Avenue, along 63rd Street, and on Roosevelt Road were destroyed during the civil unrest.
Gorman & Co., the Madison-area developer that resurrected the former Elks building creating Downtown’s Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Avenue, recently announced plans to construct a mixed-unit retail and resident complex on 22nd Avenue.
The $18 million project is proposed to feature 104 apartments and 24,900 square-feet of commercial space. Gorman is collaborating on the project with the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. Another Gorman mixed-use building is proposed to be constructed on 23rd Avenue. Last week it was announced that two of the tenants of that space will be the La Estrella Supermarket and the Uptown Restaurant.
