When 72-year-old Wisconsin resident Myra Gallagher was given a bladder cancer diagnosis several years ago, she was among the more than 80,000 Americans diagnosed that year.

She would spend months taking an aggressive regiment of radiation therapy and chemotherapy, but by the end, her cancer remained.

Her oncologist, Dr. Malik T. Bandealy of Kenosha with Aurora Cancer Center, then told her she was qualified for an ongoing clinical trial called TAPUR, and Gallagher leapt at the chance.

“I was thrilled,” Gallagher said. “In the beginning, this wasn’t there. It wasn’t an option.”

Last fall, Aurora Health Care cancer clinics across Wisconsin joined the Target Agent and Profiling Utilization Registry study, which is looking into approaching cancer treatment from a different angle. That included the Aurora Medical Center Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, 10400 75th St.

Bandealy explained that rather than categorizing cancers by their location, TAPUR categorized cancers by their DNA data. Cancers that originated from different parts of the body could theoretically be treated with them same drugs.

“Looking way ahead, maybe a decade or two, there will come a time where won’t be talking about somebody having ‘lung cancer’ or ‘bladder cancer’ or ‘breast cancer,’” Bandealy said. “It won’t matter where it started, the cancer will be known by its mutation.”

Across the country, more than 3,300 participants will be enrolled into the trial study. Throughout the Aurora system, more than 20 patients have consented to join, including Gallagher.

She praised the center and its staff who she said had kept pushing her throughout her treatments.

“I can’t speak highly enough about this facility,” Gallagher said. “They don’t let up here. They don’t let you sit back on your haunches.”

One of the reasons that cancer research is progressing so rapidly recently, Bandealy said, was that such trials weren’t open to just universities, but to centers like in Kenosha.

“Many larger and even moderately sized community cancer centers are now participating in clinical trials, and it’s easier to recruit 3,300 patients,” Bandealy said.

In Gallagher’s case, a laboratory test examined her cancer cells and determined that the DNA closely resembled that of breast cancer. She was provided anti-cancer drugs that targeted breast cancer.

The treatment has been successful so far. Gallagher’s cancer has stabilized and her energy and strength have remained throughout treatment, unlike with chemotherapy.

“A couple of years ago, I wouldn’t think that would be possible,” Gallagher said. “So it’s like its hope. Clinical trials are hope. Not for a cure, but hope that you can continue being stable, and live as close to a normal life as you can.”

Gallagher said the benefits she’s received—and the potential implications for cancer treatment in the future — she said the trial highlighted the high-level of care that is offered at the Kenosha facility..

“The fantastic thing is that all of the high-level technology that is available at those big centers, we’ve been able to condense them down to this community,” Bandealy said. “At this cancer center, we’re able to do all types of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, we’re able to do state-of-the-art radiation techniques.”

The TAPUR study is available through Advocate Aurora’s National Cancer Institute Community Oncology Research Program at all 17 of its Wisconsin community cancer clinics. To learn more about Advocate Aurora’s research, visit aah.org/research.