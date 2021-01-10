Kenosha cardiologist sees patients in India remotely

Key during pandemic

The ability to provide medical services remotely has been especially critical during the months of the pandemic.

In April, 2020, when the Shah’s spring medical camp was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions, virtual visits were ramped up, Shah said. “A 72-year-old man with COVID was told to leave the hospital because his family couldn’t afford intensive care. We set up (remote) appointments to help his family treat him in his own home,” Shah said.

What made the case particularly memorable was the dedication of the patient’s family to care for him, recalls Shah.

To assist Shah with complicated cases such as COVID, he draws on resources of an “expert panel” of colleagues that include an oncologist, hematologist and pulmonologist.

“(The COVID patient) had every complication including cardiac and lung issue ... and I had every specialty I needed to help him.”

COVID-19 has made care for cardiac patients has even more critical, notes Shah. “Heart patients are at higher risk to get COVID because COVID tends to form a lot of clots or COVID causes the heart muscle to become involved,” Shah said.

Inequities in India