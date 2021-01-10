Kenosha cardiologist sees patients in India remotely

For Kenosha cardiologist Dr. Prakash Shah, “a day at the office” often begins in India.
Before making his rounds at Advocate Aurora Hospital, Shah checks in with patients in Chitrakoot, a rural village in northern India— remotely, via a virtual phone app.
“I see about three to four patients in ICU daily, and every few days about 10-15 on a regular (hospital) floor,” said Shah in a recent interview.
Every three weeks Shah dials in for “clinics” during which can go over blood test results and checks on patients he has seen for a variety of cardiac issues with staff he trained during in-person visits over the past several years. In some cases, he also calls patients who are in home care.
“If I’m treating someone with heart failure or heart disease I need to keep in contact with them,” Shah said.
Shah, an Advocate Aurora cardiologist, has been providing medical care to medically underserved areas of the world both in-person, and more recently remotely, for the past 20 years. He has made in-person trips, called “medical camps,” to countries in Africa and several areas in India.
Remote village
For the past three years he has been working closely with patients in the populous but remote rural village of Chitrakoot.
Shah initially connected to the residents of Chitrakoot after a a mix-up with an area named Chitrakote Falls, about 500 miles south of Chitrakoot.
However, when he and his wife Sona landed at Chitrakoot, they immediately saw it was an area of particular need. “Once we were there we realized this is where they openly wanted some help and we could make a difference,” Shah said.
He discovered the rural area was one to which few Indian doctors made visits. “They were enthusiastic that someone from America was coming.” Shah said.
The Shahs began making two 10- to-12-day visits to Chitrakoot yearly, where he would see as many as 130 patients a day.
They also began taking donated clothing and other goods to the residents. “A lot of my (American) patients donate clothing; especially children’s clothing,” Shah said.
Shah and his colleagues have also been able to procure equipment needed for his cardiac patients.
“The first time we went there we were able to get them a treadmill and ultrasound machine so we could conduct stress tests and diagnose coronary disease,” Shah said.
Following that first trip in November, 2016, Shah began remote follow-up appointments with his Chitrakoot patients.
“There was a 91-year-old-man with a mechanical valve on blood thinners that had to be monitored. He’d suffered a stroke because he didn’t get on blood thinners. I knew we could make a difference if we could manage (his medications) from here,” he said.
Shah trained nurses there to recognize heart failure or a heart attack and how to administer appropriate medications. “Any time anyone comes in with signs of a heart attack the nurses can give them anti-blood clot medication...there have been 45 heart attacks and 45 people have survived.”
Virtual clinics
Shah set up virtual clinics to continue patient care between in-person trips. Patients were instructed to go to the clinic for follow up blood tests that he would review remotely with Chitrakoot nurses.
“People walk eight or nine hours to attend the clinics,” Shah said. “One man carried his father because his father only had one leg.”
To manage the considerable number of patients who need to be seen, Sona Shah coordinates her husband’s patient roster and sets appointments.
In 2019 Shah set up a webcam in the village hospital’s ICU and trained the staff to use it. This allowed him to view, advise and consult remotely with a visual reference.
Key during pandemic
The ability to provide medical services remotely has been especially critical during the months of the pandemic.
In April, 2020, when the Shah’s spring medical camp was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions, virtual visits were ramped up, Shah said. “A 72-year-old man with COVID was told to leave the hospital because his family couldn’t afford intensive care. We set up (remote) appointments to help his family treat him in his own home,” Shah said.
What made the case particularly memorable was the dedication of the patient’s family to care for him, recalls Shah.
To assist Shah with complicated cases such as COVID, he draws on resources of an “expert panel” of colleagues that include an oncologist, hematologist and pulmonologist.
“(The COVID patient) had every complication including cardiac and lung issue ... and I had every specialty I needed to help him.”
COVID-19 has made care for cardiac patients has even more critical, notes Shah. “Heart patients are at higher risk to get COVID because COVID tends to form a lot of clots or COVID causes the heart muscle to become involved,” Shah said.
Inequities in India
Shah’s continued commitment to Chitrakoot stems in large part from inequities of access to healthcare in India, he said. “In India there is no health care insurance — every day you get a bill, and if you can’t pay you don’t get treatment the next day.”
The pandemic has heightened this crisis, he observed. “India has been the second largest country in world for COVID cases; if you don’t pay up front they aren’t going to (treat) you.”
In a regular year, Shah and his wife visit the area every six months. This year they hope to at least get one trip in by late summer or next fall.
To serve his patient base until he can revisit again in person, Shah will continue to rely on remote options. “We’ve gotten excellent feedback (from colleagues in India),” he said. “The nicest thing here is that as physician here I can see the impact we make.”