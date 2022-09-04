 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha Chamber Choir looking for singers

“Come sing with us!” is the message from the Kenosha Chamber Choir.

The group, which is starting a new season, is looking for singers.

The choir’s first rehearsal this season is 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Guild Hall, 5900 Seventh Ave.

No audition is required.

“If you love music and singing, we’d be happy to have you join us,” choir officials said.

The volunteer group is “committed to enriching the arts in Kenosha through singing.”

The Winter Holiday Concert is Dec. 18 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.

For more information, log on at kenoshachamberchoir.org.

