Kenosha Chamber Choir to begin rehearsals

The Kenosha Chamber Choir — which last performed in December of 2019 — is starting rehearsals again in September.

The choir welcomes new members in all voices, and no audition is necessary. The choir rehearses 7 to 9 Monday nights in St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church’s Guild Hall, 5900 Seventh Ave.

All voice types are welcome: soprano, alto, tenor and bass.

Jerome and Debra Hogan — who had recently moved back to Wisconsin after a 15-year absence — were hired as a team in 2019 to oversee the community choir.

“Debra and I plan the music and the programs together,” Jerome Hogan said. “She is the accompanist, and I am the conductor for the group.”

The choir had just performed its first concert (in December of 2019) under Hogan’s direction “and were well on our way to presenting our Spring 2020 Concert when COVID hit,” he said. “As with so many other arts organizations, we stopped rehearsing and canceled all future concerts. We are now planning to start up again this fall and will present a Christmas concert for the Kenosha community on Dec. 5.”