Kenosha Chamber Choir to begin rehearsals

The Kenosha Chamber Choir — which last performed in December of 2019 — is starting rehearsals again in September.
The choir welcomes new members in all voices, and no audition is necessary. The choir rehearses 7 to 9 Monday nights in St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church’s Guild Hall, 5900 Seventh Ave.
All voice types are welcome: soprano, alto, tenor and bass.
Jerome and Debra Hogan — who had recently moved back to Wisconsin after a 15-year absence — were hired as a team in 2019 to oversee the community choir.
“Debra and I plan the music and the programs together,” Jerome Hogan said. “She is the accompanist, and I am the conductor for the group.”
The choir had just performed its first concert (in December of 2019) under Hogan’s direction “and were well on our way to presenting our Spring 2020 Concert when COVID hit,” he said. “As with so many other arts organizations, we stopped rehearsing and canceled all future concerts. We are now planning to start up again this fall and will present a Christmas concert for the Kenosha community on Dec. 5.”
While in Wisconsin, Debra Hogan performed as a soprano soloist with several groups in the Midwest, including the Milwaukee Symphony, Madison Symphony, Oshkosh Symphony, Middleton Choir, Skylight Opera Theatre and Madison Opera. While living in Florida, she was the staff accompanist and voice teacher at Seminole Community College.
Jerome Hogan had an extensive career as choral director for the Germantown public schools and also taught in Florida at Seminole Community College and Valencia Community College.
After moving to Colorado, he taught at Colorado Mountain College. He and Debra also established the Collegiate Peaks Chorale, a community chorus. They were also on the board of the High-Country Fine Arts Association in Buena Vista, Colo., where they directed Broadway shows including “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Sound of Music” and “Les Miserables,” as well as children’s musicals.
“We were very happy to be chosen by the choir, as we missed not working with singers,” Jerome Hogan said. “We spent 10 years in Buena Vista, Colo., and formed a community choir there. This is a good fit for all concerned.”
His wife, he added, “was one of my first students when I started teaching, so we have been making music together for quite some time. We celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary this Saturday.”