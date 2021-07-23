Kenosha Chamber of Commerce announces scholarship recipients

The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation recently announced its 2021 recipients of the Foundation Scholarships to graduating high school seniors, Herzing University Adult Learner Scholarships, and Tempo Kenosha Scholarships.

The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation Scholarship Committee was chaired by Renee Young-Trego of University of Wisconsin-Parkside and included Peter Valeri of Valeri Agency, Amanda Blommel of David Insurance, and Cathy Savaglio of Security National Mortgage Corporation. They chose recipients of four $2,500 scholarships.

The 2021 scholarship recipients are:

Jack Binder of Indian Trial High School through chamber member Oakfire;

Meira Domash of Tremper High School through chamber member Gateway Technical College;

Lauren Noble of Indian Trial High School through chamber member Kenosha Area Business Alliance;

Katie Peltz of Tremper High School through chamber member Kenosha County.

Through Herzing University, two “debt-free full-ride” Adult Learner Scholarships will be awarded this year. The Herzing University Scholarship Committee was co-chaired by Trisha Camosy of Camosy Construction and Amanda Blommel of David Insurance, a Vizance Company.