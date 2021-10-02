Kenosha chapter of the Harley-Davidson Owners Group visits assisted living facility, honors long-time member

The normally quiet parking lot at The Legacy at St. Joseph’s assisted living facility was filled with sound Friday afternoon as a line of residents and caregivers heard the approaching rumble of nearly a dozen motorcycle engines.
Members of the Kenosha chapter of the Harley-Davidson Owners Group came for a special visit. Although the parade of riders was for all of the residents, it began as a special birthday event for one person in particular.
Jerome Freund, a long-time member of the Kenosha HOG Chapter 5559 and a lifelong motorcyclist, sat in his wheelchair enjoying the show. He was dressed in his black leather biker’s vest, decorated with countless pins and badges, and was joined by his wife Maria and daughter Marge Freund.
“This was a long time in the making,” Marge said. “I didn’t know how many people they’d get.”
Marge, also a biker, said her father has loved riding motorcycles since he was 15 years old and was even involved in flat-track racing.
“He used to travel all the way with his Harley from Beeville, Texas, here to Kenosha,” Marge said, a trip of over 1,300 miles.
According to Marge, Jerome, now 79 years old, kept riding motorcycles until he physically couldn’t anymore, about a year ago. “He had a trike all the way up to when he moved into the facility,” Marge said.
Nancy Vite, the life enrichment director at Legacy, said their residents had been looking forward to the parade and nearly everyone was outside to watch.
“They’re all excited for it,” Vite said, “I think it’s great.”
Some residents, however, had ulterior motives.
“We’ve got two ladies looking for hot guys to ride with,” Nancy joked, “I told them, 'I don’t know if we can let you ride.'”
Sitting in a wheelchair beside Jerome, Maria held her husband’s hand and wished him a happy birthday. Despite his passion for motorcycles, Maria said she’d only ever ridden once with Jerome, on a trip to Indiana.
“Never again, I was so scared,” Maria said, laughing.
Leading the bikers was Jim Fry, the head road captain of the Kenosha chapter. Fry said they try to keep involved with the community, and the parade also offered a chance to pay tribute to a long-time member.
“You come out and give everyone something to look at, as well as honoring a fellow chapter member,” Jim said. “This is one of the things we try to do as a chapter, be a positive presence.”
As the motorcycles sat parked for the residents to admire them, Marge roamed around the crowd, taking photos. She pointed to her father looking over the bikes.
“You don’t know it,” Marge said, “but it’s a big deal for him.”