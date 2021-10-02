Kenosha chapter of the Harley-Davidson Owners Group visits assisted living facility, honors long-time member

Nancy Vite, the life enrichment director at Legacy, said their residents had been looking forward to the parade and nearly everyone was outside to watch.

“They’re all excited for it,” Vite said, “I think it’s great.”

Some residents, however, had ulterior motives.

“We’ve got two ladies looking for hot guys to ride with,” Nancy joked, “I told them, 'I don’t know if we can let you ride.'”

Sitting in a wheelchair beside Jerome, Maria held her husband’s hand and wished him a happy birthday. Despite his passion for motorcycles, Maria said she’d only ever ridden once with Jerome, on a trip to Indiana.

“Never again, I was so scared,” Maria said, laughing.

Leading the bikers was Jim Fry, the head road captain of the Kenosha chapter. Fry said they try to keep involved with the community, and the parade also offered a chance to pay tribute to a long-time member.

“You come out and give everyone something to look at, as well as honoring a fellow chapter member,” Jim said. “This is one of the things we try to do as a chapter, be a positive presence.”