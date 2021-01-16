Kenosha Chapter of Wisconsin Right to Life gathers for peaceful, prayer-filled protest

Kenosha has become very familiar with signs of protest, and protesters with signs.

But on Saturday, a group gathered as it has for almost 20 years, not in angry protest, but in quiet prayer and song for what they believe in: that abortion is wrong.

The Kenosha Chapter of the Wisconsin Right to Life called its annual Gathering for Life Saturday in groups meeting at the corners of 75 Street, 39th Avenue and Roosevelt Road and outside of Planned Parenthood, 3601 Roosevelt Roa.

“We are trying to educate; to let people know that abortion is wrong. A lot of lives are affected by (abortion) and someone needs to speak for the babies,” said Marcia Fitzgibbon, chairperson of Kenosha’s Right to Life group, prior to Saturday’s event.

The event is held each year near the Jan. 22 anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision of the U.S. Supreme Court legally protecting a woman’s right to access abortion.

The event has sometimes drawn as many as 70 participants from area churches and people just passing by who join in, Fitzgibbon said.

With temperatures at a damp 35 degrees, there was only a handful to sign-bearers on Saturday, but hey were committed to their cause, nonetheless.

