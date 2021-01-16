Kenosha Chapter of Wisconsin Right to Life gathers for peaceful, prayer-filled protest

Kenosha has become very familiar with signs of protest, and protesters with signs.
But on Saturday, a group gathered as it has for almost 20 years, not in angry protest, but in quiet prayer and song for what they believe in: that abortion is wrong.
The Kenosha Chapter of the Wisconsin Right to Life called its annual Gathering for Life Saturday in groups meeting at the corners of 75 Street, 39th Avenue and Roosevelt Road and outside of Planned Parenthood, 3601 Roosevelt Roa.
“We are trying to educate; to let people know that abortion is wrong. A lot of lives are affected by (abortion) and someone needs to speak for the babies,” said Marcia Fitzgibbon, chairperson of Kenosha’s Right to Life group, prior to Saturday’s event.
The event is held each year near the Jan. 22 anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision of the U.S. Supreme Court legally protecting a woman’s right to access abortion.
The event has sometimes drawn as many as 70 participants from area churches and people just passing by who join in, Fitzgibbon said.
With temperatures at a damp 35 degrees, there was only a handful to sign-bearers on Saturday, but hey were committed to their cause, nonetheless.
“You do it with a little physical suffering and you offer it up,” said participant Sue Lippert, of Pleasant Prairie.
Rather than stating their cause in loud terms, participants make their position known more subtly, said Fitzgibbon. “The purpose is to be praying — not necessarily as a group but quietly holding our signs praying,” she said.
For some, it’s an opportunity to open dialogue about the topic, said sign-bearer Wendy Niemann, of Kenosha. “I’ve been doing this for over 20 years and I often have genuine conversations with non-judgmental people.”
“If someone in their car stops and wants us to pray with them we do that,” Fitzgibbon said.
On Saturday, several cars honked their horns and drivers flashed the thumbs-up sign as they passed by. On occasions when drivers aren’t so nice, “we pray for them,” said Pam Mundling, treasurer of the Kenosha Chapter of Wisconsin Right to Life.
This is my favorite sign, she said, indicating her poster that said “Adoption: The Loving Option.”
“This (gathering) is important because we’re talking about life,” Lippert said. “As a Catholic this is the most important part of our faith.”
“Life is sacred we don’t have the right to chose who lives or dies,” Fitzgibbon said.