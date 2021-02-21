Kenosha Chef's Food Network Supermarket Stakeout appearance delayed until summer

Kenosha’s chef Erica Buskirk fans who have enjoyed her special culinary creations at the Twisted Cuisine restaurant will have to wait until summer before they can see her on an episode of the Food Network’s Supermarket Stakeout show.

The episode that that was filmed over four days in October, was to have been aired at 9 p.m. on March 16. Food Network officials have not announced a new date for the episode.

Last fall, Buskirk, Twisted Cuisine’s executive chef, was selected to appear on the Food Network’s “Supermarket Stakeout,” on which she was to display her culinary skills before a national television audience. In the episode, she competed with three others on that was filmed over four days in Los Angeles.

In the show, “Supermarket Stakeout” host Alex Guarnaschelli has chefs square off in a pop-up kitchen outside a supermarket. The chefs are assigned a theme for each of the four rounds. They have a $500 budget and must size up shoppers as they exit the store and try to negotiate to buy their groceries.

The chefs must use the ingredients purchased from the shoppers to create a meal that fits the theme for that round.

Chefs with the least successful dishes are sent home. The winning chef walks away with a year’s worth of groceries.