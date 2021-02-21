Kenosha Chef's Food Network Supermarket Stakeout appearance delayed until summer

Kenosha’s chef Erica Buskirk fans who have enjoyed her special culinary creations at the Twisted Cuisine restaurant will have to wait until summer before they can see her on an episode of the Food Network’s Supermarket Stakeout show.
The episode that that was filmed over four days in October, was to have been aired at 9 p.m. on March 16. Food Network officials have not announced a new date for the episode.
Last fall, Buskirk, Twisted Cuisine’s executive chef, was selected to appear on the Food Network’s “Supermarket Stakeout,” on which she was to display her culinary skills before a national television audience. In the episode, she competed with three others on that was filmed over four days in Los Angeles.
In the show, “Supermarket Stakeout” host Alex Guarnaschelli has chefs square off in a pop-up kitchen outside a supermarket. The chefs are assigned a theme for each of the four rounds. They have a $500 budget and must size up shoppers as they exit the store and try to negotiate to buy their groceries.
The chefs must use the ingredients purchased from the shoppers to create a meal that fits the theme for that round.
Chefs with the least successful dishes are sent home. The winning chef walks away with a year’s worth of groceries.
Even months after the filming, Buskirk is mum over the result. As part of her agreement to participate, Buskirk was sworn to secrecy and cannot disclose the themes or the outcome of the show.
“I was really nervous at first,” she said, recalling her television experience. After a few moments, she realized that she had been preparing for this kind of competition all her life. Buskirk knew she could take ingredients and make into an incredibly good meal. her menus as the restaurant feature her special creations. She has created meals with exotic meats and used fresh vegetables she grows in season herself.
“Being a chef was the only thing I ever wanted to do,” she said. “I like the science and art involved in creating something different. I try to make food fun.”
Rhonda Bell, Twisted Cuisine owner, said, “While the delay is disappointing, we have been pivoting for a year now. We will adjust our local premier party plan — hopefully, things are even safer by the time it airs.”
Bell is proud that Twisted Cuisine is a female and locally owned and operated restaurant with a female executive chef. Located at 7546 Sheridan Rd., it is open Tuesday through Saturday fr9om 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with dine -in sand carry out and curbside service.
Bell said in the meantime, diners can celebrate other occasions with the crew at Twisted Cuisine in the coming weeks. The restaurant is a participant in the Kenosha restaurant Week, Feb. 20-28. Twisted Cuisine also will be celebrating its 15th year in business. There also will be a new spring menu. Buskirk creates a new menu four times a year.