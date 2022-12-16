 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha Christmas Charities draws hundreds to annual fundraiser to help thousands of children in Kenosha County

Danny Carlson served as emcee during the annual fundraiser of Kenosha Christmas Charities Inc., otherwise known as The Goodfellows, at UW-Parkside Tuesday night.

Kenosha Christmas Charities Inc., known by its local identity, Goodfellows, held its annual event Tuesday evening at UW-Parkside.

The ballroom was transformed into a magical Christmas wonderland where 200 guests gathered. It was a night of merriment and helped Goodfellows meet their goal this year.

Goodfellows funds the hard work done by Holiday House which is this week distributing toys to some 4,000 underprivileged children in Kenosha County. The families will also receive gift cards to help provide a wonderful holiday meal.

Earlier this year Holiday House also distributed winter clothing to those in need.

