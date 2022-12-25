 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha Christmas lights enhanced by the shadows

If you’re out driving around, looking at area holiday decorations after dark, you may notice how shadows can make even the most simple items “pop.”

I’m not sure if the people who live at these places are using this play of light and dark on purpose, but I certainly hope so.

Consider: A petite snowman, happily nestled in front of a brick ranch house, becomes a looming snowman giant thanks to his (her?) impressive shadow.

We’ve seen everything from Santa Claus and his sleigh to Nativity scenes making use of shadows to “joy” emblazoned across a yard.

Enjoy the decorations, and if you break out into a rendition of “Me and My Shadow,” well that’s a nice break from “Jingle Bells.”

