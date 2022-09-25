Kenosha church hosting free car show, family activities today

Prayer House Assembly of God Church, 1525 24th Ave. in Kenosha, is hosting its ninth annual car show and family events today, Sunday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gates open by 10 a.m.. All makes and models of cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Car registration will be three cans of non-perishable food items, which will be donated to the local charity.

The show and activities are free for spectators. Cash donations will also be accepted throughout the day.

The event will feature live entertainment by CD recording artist Cheryl McCrary Band, former Mrs. Wisconsin Royalty International. Evangelist Joe Jackson, who played for the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings as defensive end, will also be the guest speaker.

Various family activities include a bounce house, bake sale, food tent and more. There will also be a silent auction with many items, including a signed Green Bay Packer football. Trophies awarded during the car show will include People’s Choice, Judge’s Choice, and Top 5 cars.

For more information call 262-595-0500 or visit www.prayerhouseag.org/.