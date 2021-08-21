Kenosha church to host free, family block party to celebrate merger

Kenosha Christian Reformed Church will host a free, family friendly block party from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, on the church grounds at 7506 25th Ave.
The event is being held in celebration of the recent merger of KCRC with the Oostburg Christian Reformed Church. The block party will include a bounce house, kids games and prizes, food, music, balloon twisting, information about the church, and door prizes.
The new name of the merged churches will also announced at the event.
For more information contact the KCRC, 262-654-6234.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Heather Poyner
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today