Kenosha church's planned Father's Day picnic moved to next week

The threat of impending storms in the area Sunday forced the postponement of the Agape Love Christian Ministries Father's Day Picnic.

Agape Pastor Monroe Mitchell III said the free event now is set for this Sunday, June 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Hobbs Park, 4500 30th Ave.

A number of activities, along with free food, geared toward family entertainment have been planned, Mitchell said.

Also scheduled are a number of local vendors and community partners who are expected to provide information on their services.

