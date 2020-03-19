Kenosha city buildings to close to public

Walk-in services at Kenosha city governmental buildings will be suspended starting at 5 p.m. Friday, March 20.

This includes city hall, 625 52nd St.; the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road; and other city buildings in an effort to protect employees and the community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

City employees are still working — either on-site or remotely — and will continue to offer government services, including early voting in the upcoming spring dlection.

“Our goal is to protect the health and safety of city employees and Kenosha residents, while continuing to offer government services,” said Mayor John Antaramian. “All vital functions will continue to be provided.”

City offices are closed to walk-in service through Thursday, April 30, and tentatively set to reopen on Friday, May 1.

The mayor has temporarily suspended public information meetings of 10 or more residents until at least April 23.

City boards and commissions will not meet until further notice. The exceptions will be those required by law or deemed necessary by the chairperson after consultation with the mayor. The City Council continues to meet as scheduled.

Voting