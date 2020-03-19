Kenosha city buildings to close to public

Walk-in services at Kenosha city governmental buildings will be suspended starting at 5 p.m. Friday, March 20.
This includes city hall, 625 52nd St.; the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road; and other city buildings in an effort to protect employees and the community during the COVID-19 outbreak.
City employees are still working — either on-site or remotely — and will continue to offer government services, including early voting in the upcoming spring dlection.
“Our goal is to protect the health and safety of city employees and Kenosha residents, while continuing to offer government services,” said Mayor John Antaramian. “All vital functions will continue to be provided.”
City offices are closed to walk-in service through Thursday, April 30, and tentatively set to reopen on Friday, May 1.
The mayor has temporarily suspended public information meetings of 10 or more residents until at least April 23.
City boards and commissions will not meet until further notice. The exceptions will be those required by law or deemed necessary by the chairperson after consultation with the mayor. The City Council continues to meet as scheduled.
Voting
Limited appointments are available for voters who would like to vote on an absentee ballot in person. Appointments are available Monday through Friday, March 23 to April 3, every half hour from 7 to 9 a.m., two people per appointment. To make an appointment, email elections@kenosha.org or call 262-653-4020.
If not registered, voters can make an appointment during the times listed above, or drop off their absentee ballot request and voter registration application accompanied by a copy of acceptable proof of residence in the white drop boxes outside of city hall.
Acceptable forms of proof of residence include a Wisconsin driver’s license or ID, a utility bill, bank statement or credit card statement. Additional forms can be found https://elections.wi.gov/voters .
For voters residing in wards 50, 51, 52, 53, 84 and 85, the Immanuel Church polling location at 6009 Pershing Blvd. has been relocated to the Kenosha United School District Educational Support Center at 3600 52nd St.
The situation concerning COVID-19 and the upcoming elections is fluid and quickly evolving, so guidance changes daily. The Wisconsin Elections Commission is working with federal and state public health officials to determine the most effective guidance to provide to local election officials dealing with this crisis. The city clerk’s office will provide additional information as it is available.
Other changes
The Dream Playground located in Petzke Park is closed until further notice.
The city’s Municipal Golf Course at Washington Park remains closed, and the opening date for the season will be determined at a later date.
Other city parks are open as usual, from sunrise to 10 p.m.
Effective March 23, and until further notice, all applications for permits and required plans must be submitted electronically to the Department of Inspections for the City of Kenosha. All applications should be available at www.kenosha.org/departments/cityinspection.
The household hazardous waste collection scheduled for April 4 has been canceled.
Residential waste and recycling collection continues to operate on the regular schedule. New procedures are in place at the bulk waste drop off site, 1001 50th St., with a goal of protecting the health of employees and the public.
The Yard Waste/Brush drop off site at 4071 88th Ave. will delay its opening for the season to April 27.