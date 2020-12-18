Kenosha City City Clerk offers safe options for tax payments in light of COVID-19

General reminders

“Property taxes go to support our local communities and essential services such as education, public safety, sanitation, and mental health,” said Godlewski. “When homeowners pay their property taxes on time, they avoid unwanted interest and penalty, avoid foreclosure, and make a key investment to the community they call home.”

Godlewski and Jacobson launched the Treasurers’ Homeownership Task Force in March, and as part of that initiative, they had several reminders for property taxpayers in general:

“In order to avoid additional interest and penalty, and losing the option to pay in installments, it is essential that taxpayers pay at least the full amount of their first installment by Jan. 31 to their municipal treasurer,” Jacobson said. “If you are unable to pay the full amount, you should pay as much as you are able by Jan. 31 to reduce the amount you will be charged in interest and penalty,”