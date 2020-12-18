Kenosha City City Clerk offers safe options for tax payments in light of COVID-19

City of Kenosha residents are encouraged to consider using an alternate method to make their tax payments instead of paying in-person at City Hall.
In order to reduce risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19 for employees and taxpayers, the number of people allowed inside City Hall is limited. Citizens who wish to make payments in-person may have to wait outside for a period of time. Masks are required to enter City Hall.
All City offices will be closed on: Dec. 24, Dec. 25. Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and Jan. 18.
Following are the options for making tax payments:
- Online at kenosha.org: There is a $1 fee for ACH (e-check); There is a 2.5 percent convenience fee for credit/debit cards (Master Card, Visa and Discover are accepted.)
- U.S. mail: Send payments addressed to: City Clerk-Treasurer, 625 52nd Street, Room 105, Kenosha, WI 53140; Pay by check or money order only (payable to City of Kenosha); Write your phone number on the check and include a self addressed, stamped envelope for a receipt.
- City Hall drop boxes: Payments may be placed in the white box at the entrance to the west parking lot on Eighth Avenue outside City Hall, or the white box in the west parking lot, near the door to City Hall. Place payment by check (payable to City of Kenosha) in an envelope and mark the outside “City Clerk.”
General reminders
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobson are reminding residents to pay property taxes on time to avoid unwanted interest and penalties.
“Property taxes go to support our local communities and essential services such as education, public safety, sanitation, and mental health,” said Godlewski. “When homeowners pay their property taxes on time, they avoid unwanted interest and penalty, avoid foreclosure, and make a key investment to the community they call home.”
Godlewski and Jacobson launched the Treasurers’ Homeownership Task Force in March, and as part of that initiative, they had several reminders for property taxpayers in general:
- Tax bills should be received by Dec. 21, and payment is due on Jan. 31.
- If you have not received your tax bill by December 21, contact your local treasurer to get a copy of your bill and make sure they have the correct mailing address.
- Review your bill when it arrives and pay either the full amount or first installment to your city, village, or town treasurer to avoid added interest to late payments.
“In order to avoid additional interest and penalty, and losing the option to pay in installments, it is essential that taxpayers pay at least the full amount of their first installment by Jan. 31 to their municipal treasurer,” Jacobson said. “If you are unable to pay the full amount, you should pay as much as you are able by Jan. 31 to reduce the amount you will be charged in interest and penalty,”
Residents should also check to make sure they are receiving the lottery credit when reviewing their property tax bill. The credit is available to individuals who are paying property tax on their primary residence.
For questions regarding your property tax bill, reach out to your local treasurer.
