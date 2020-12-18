Kenosha City Clerk offers safe options for tax payments in light of COVID-19

General reminders

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobson are reminding residents to pay property taxes on time to avoid unwanted interest and penalties.

“Property taxes go to support our local communities and essential services such as education, public safety, sanitation, and mental health,” said Godlewski. “When homeowners pay their property taxes on time, they avoid unwanted interest and penalty, avoid foreclosure, and make a key investment to the community they call home.”

Godlewski and Jacobson launched the Treasurers’ Homeownership Task Force in March, and as part of that initiative, they had several reminders for property taxpayers in general:

Tax bills should be received by Dec. 21, and payment is due on Jan. 31.

If you have not received your tax bill by December 21, contact your local treasurer to get a copy of your bill and make sure they have the correct mailing address.

Review your bill when it arrives and pay either the full amount or first installment to your city, village, or town treasurer to avoid added interest to late payments.