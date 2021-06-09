Kenosha City Council majority votes to support Biden's American Jobs Plan

“We’re at a critical juncture, I feel, in our country, where it’s important to show that we are unified. To show bipartisanship, to show we can get things done,” Bogdala said. “I think this council has shown that over the course of the last several years.”

Bogdala said it’s important that the nation — and at the local level, the City Council — unite to support “needed infrastructure” throughout the country and the city.

“I think that it’s important that we make that statement here tonight that we support this plan and also that we support bipartisanship,” he said.

Ald. Shayna Griffin said it’s also something that residents and taxpayers want to see.

“We all are ready and invested in doing this,” she said.

Increase in taxes, debt a concern

Paff said he could not vote in favor of the resolution because he believes the American Jobs Plan would raise taxes and increase the country’s debt.

“Although it sounds good to have such a jobs bill like this, we never really see this come to fruition,” he said. “These monies get approved by Washington, and very little money goes back out to the community.”