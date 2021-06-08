Kenosha City Council OKs $380,000 offer to purchase troubled tavern property from RedZone owners

For the time being, the City of Kenosha is the owner of a sports bar that has been a problem spot over the past three years.

The City Council voted 15-2 Monday night in favor of an offer to purchase the RedZone Sports Bar & Grill, 4814 Sheridan Road, for $380,000 from owners Richard Olson and Duvall Coates. Coates had owned the property on a land contract with Olson. Ald. Holly Kangas and Council President David Bogdala cast dissenting votes.

When it opened in August of 2018, it touted its multiple TV screens to appeal to sports fans and DJ entertainment that catered to a culturally diverse crowd, along with traditional and eclectic bar food, from chicken wings, to catfish po-boys and egg rolls.

In the less than three years it has operated, however, the sports bar has been marked by violence, including fights and gunfire that ultimately ended with the nearby killing of a 25-year-old Illinois man on Sept. 27.

Kangas, who voted against the offer at the Finance Committee, said she disagreed in principle with the city’s purchasing of a property because it harbors issues within the neighborhood, but had sympathy for affected residents. She also wondered what the city was going to do with the bar.