Kenosha City Council OKs $380,000 offer to purchase troubled tavern property from RedZone owners

For the time being, the City of Kenosha is the owner of a sports bar that has been a problem spot over the past three years.
The City Council voted 15-2 Monday night in favor of an offer to purchase the RedZone Sports Bar & Grill, 4814 Sheridan Road, for $380,000 from owners Richard Olson and Duvall Coates. Coates had owned the property on a land contract with Olson. Ald. Holly Kangas and Council President David Bogdala cast dissenting votes.
When it opened in August of 2018, it touted its multiple TV screens to appeal to sports fans and DJ entertainment that catered to a culturally diverse crowd, along with traditional and eclectic bar food, from chicken wings, to catfish po-boys and egg rolls.
In the less than three years it has operated, however, the sports bar has been marked by violence, including fights and gunfire that ultimately ended with the nearby killing of a 25-year-old Illinois man on Sept. 27.
Kangas, who voted against the offer at the Finance Committee, said she disagreed in principle with the city’s purchasing of a property because it harbors issues within the neighborhood, but had sympathy for affected residents. She also wondered what the city was going to do with the bar.
“We were given no clear explanation with what the city plans to do with this property,” Kangas said. “And, I honestly don’t feel we should spend taxpayer money in this manner. So, with that said, I will be voting no.”
Kangas questioned city legal counsel as to whether other options, such as, revoking the liquor license, was considered. Assistant City Attorney Bill Richardson, who drafted the offer, said he did not know. City Administrator John Morrissey was out of town Monday and unavailable for comment.
Before the vote, Ald. Rocco LaMacchia questioned whether the purchase offer addressed RedZone’s owners ability to own and operate future establishments in the city.
“I was under the assumption that we paid him off and he goes away and doesn’t come back. That’s what I was told,” said LaMacchia, who called for deferring the decision to purchase two weeks to explore changing language in the contract.
“He could take this money and open another bar,” LaMacchia said. “We’re giving him a lot of money to close the bar down. He has every right to open another bar and I’m not happy with that.”
RedZone had already applied for liquor and cabaret licenses prior to the offer going to the council.
City Attorney Ed Antaramian said the city’s Committee on Licenses and Permits already regulates whether an application is approved or denied. Antaramian said in the case of RedZone, while he did not know an exact number of violations incurred, he understood there was a “significant number” and that the tavern could be considered for revocation.
With Antaramian’s explanation, LaMacchia then recommended that the council vote against deferral, which it did 15-2. All but Kangas and Ald. Dave Paff voted in favor of deferral.
Anthony Nudo, RedZone’s attorney, noted that upon approval of the offer by the council “all business for my client ceases” in accordance with the contract terms.
“I know there was some talk of `We pay him off and he goes away and then never comes back,’ but as attorney Antaramian said, every license is (considered) on its own merit,” said Nudo. “It’s my opinion we couldn’t even address that fact in this offer at this point.”
Ald. Daniel Prozanski wondered whether RedZone owners would’ve considered language in the offer that prohibited operating another establishment in the city. Nudo said his client would not be interested.