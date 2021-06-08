Kenosha City Council OKs $380,000 offer to purchase troubled tavern Red Zone

Kangas questioned city legal counsel as to whether other options, such as revoking the bar's liquor license, were considered. Assistant City Attorney Bill Richardson, who drafted the offer, said he did not know. City Administrator John Morrissey was out of town Monday and unavailable for comment.

Before the vote, Ald. Rocco LaMacchia questioned whether the purchase offer addressed the ability of Red Zone's owners to own and operate future establishments in the city.

“I was under the assumption that we paid him off and he goes away and doesn’t come back. That’s what I was told,” said LaMacchia, who called to defer the decision to purchase for two weeks in order to explore changing language in the contract.

“He could take this money and open another bar,” LaMacchia added. “We’re giving him a lot of money to close the bar down. He has every right to open another bar, and I’m not happy with that.”

Red Zone had already applied for liquor and cabaret licenses prior to the purchase offer going to the City Council.

Considered for revocation