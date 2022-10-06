Kenosha City Council recognizes October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month

A resolution supporting the recognition was sponsored by Ald. Curt Wilson, co-sponsored by an additional six members of the City Council, and passed 14-0 at a meeting of the Council on Monday, Oct. 3.

The resolution noted that breast cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in women for all ethnicities, as reported by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women. Men also can be diagnosed with breast cancer.