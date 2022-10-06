Kenosha City Council recognizes October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Common Council has recognized the month of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the City of Kenosha.
A resolution supporting the recognition was sponsored by Ald. Curt Wilson, co-sponsored by an additional six members of the City Council, and passed 14-0 at a meeting of the Council on Monday, Oct. 3.
The resolution noted that breast cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in women for all ethnicities, as reported by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women. Men also can be diagnosed with breast cancer.
The resolution encourages people to use early detection strategies including monthly breast self-exams, regular clinical breast exams, and mammograms. Early detection is important in successfully treating and overcoming breast cancer.
People are also reading…
This mutation increases a woman’s breast cancer risk nearly as much as BRCA. What to know
Does the PALB2 mutation increase a woman’s risk of cancer?
How can the PALB2 gene be detected?
Like other gene mutations, PALB2 can be detected through genetic testing, either through a blood or saliva test.
And, yes, breast cancer caused by PALB2 can be detected through mammograms and MRIs just like other gene mutations such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, Blake said.
Is breast cancer treatment different for people with PALB2?
People with PALB2 are slightly more prone to develop an “estrogen receptor negative breast cancer, which increases the likelihood that their cancer may need to be treated with chemotherapy,” Blake said.
Perez said PALB2 patients also share some characteristics: The women developing cancer are usually younger (they’re premenopausal), they might have lymph node involvement, and their diagnosis is usually triple-negative breast cancer or bilateral breast cancer. The tumors are usually bigger, too, due to the late diagnosis.
And while standard breast cancer treatments do exist, such as mastectomy and chemotherapy, some patients will undergo new treatments that are being tested in clinical trials.