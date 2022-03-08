Kenosha City Council resolution to condemn Russia leads to heated session

What would normally be a largely symbolic city resolution ended in heated debate Monday night.

Although the Kenosha City Council overwhelmingly voted to approve a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one alderman spoke in defense of Russia.

Ald. Jan Michalski proposed the resolution condemning the “violation of Ukrainian sovereignty” by Russia through “massive invasion” and the targeting of Ukrainian civilians by Russian with military weaponry.

“It’s basically a well-known cliché that in order for evil to prosper good people do nothing,” Michalski said. “I realize that there’s not materially a lot that this council can do regarding this, but stating our condemnation of this attack and at the same time our support for the people of Ukraine I think is the bare minimum we can do.”

Michalski said the people of Ukraine have fought for hundreds of years to maintain a “separate identity” from Russia and “to be free.”

“They have approached this whole thing with resolution and determination and bravery,” he said. “I encourage everybody to give whatever aid to the various aid agencies that you can that would help this area out.”

Alderman opposed

Ald. Dave Paff was the only member of the council to vote against the resolution.

Paff noted there has been a “slow expansion from the west to the east” of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

“Ukraine should be a buffer zone because Russia does not want NATO at its border,” Paff said, adding Russia has “put up a defense” and has “a right to protect themselves.”

“NATO has expanded and they’ve been expanding for 30 years,” Paff said. “That’s how I see it,” he said, after he was briefly interrupted by another alderperson during his speech.

Paff said he’s “an American through and through, 100%, served in the United States military, patriotic, and this is where I live, it’s what I love. The American flag. Red, white and blue.”

“In this world situation, which I think is devastating — and I hate war and I wish there was peace everywhere —- (I) 100% support the people. I think the governments are the problem,” Paff said. “I just wanted to make my thought known on this.”

No legal agreement prohibits NATO from expanding, according to the organization’s website. Ukraine is not a member of NATO and several European countries have even opposed inclusion of the former Soviet republic.

Ald. Keith Rosenberg gave an emotional speech condemning the Russian invasion after Paff spoke.

“As someone who also served in the military during the Cold War on a submarine in the middle of the Atlantic ready to launch my missiles at Russia, Putin is Russia. He’s evil. So, I do condemn this,” Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg said “invading a country that’s peaceful, is not part of NATO” is wrong.

“Killing innocent children, bombing schools is all over the news, so you can’t sit here and defend Russia,” he said. “Putin is evil and I condemn this 110%.”

Lawmakers sent copies

Nearly every alderperson asked to be added as sponsors to the resolution.

The city clerk will send a copy of the resolution to U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin, and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, the area’s elected officials in U.S. Congress.

