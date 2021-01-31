Kenosha City Council to eye changes to municipal codes in era of online prostitution

The Kenosha City Council will look at updating local statutes governing prostitution to cover more than just soliciting sex on the streets.
A Kenosha Police Department proposal to go before the City Council Monday night would change the municipal code language on disorderly houses and loitering to help reflect how things have changed in the age of modern sex trafficking.
The changes would allow for some discretion on whether violations are charged criminally depending on the situation, according to Kenosha Police Deputy Chief Eric Larsen.
“Prostitution has changed in its nature and how it goes about things. What we’ve found is that we were … put in a position where we would have to charge prostitutes criminally because the ordinance only spoke about hailing, waving of arms, running out to cars and things like that, when the dynamics have changed significantly,” Larsen said.
“Essentially, we’re looking at online things now and different means of communication than the streetwalker-type violations,” he said.
The department’s proposal would incorporate state statutes on prostitution, while repealing, in full, city ordinances which have become antiquated given the evolution of sex trafficking operations in other settings, including the Internet and social media.
Those found violating the city’s municipal code, would face a fine of $500 to $1,000 or no more than 90 days jail time if in default.
The city’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee unanimously approved the revisions Jan. 25.
Online sex solicitation
Larsen said the impetus for the change stems from operations more than a decade ago in which the department dealt with online sex soliciting.
“We started getting complaints about prostitutes and finding that they were all over, at the time, on a site called Backpage and then on Craigslist, both Internet-based,” he said. “We were finding prostitutes advertising and so we were at some operations and we made some arrests. We didn’t have any problem with the state statute in arresting them. But, the city ordinance doesn’t cover prostitution that’s Internet-based.”
Larsen said the current city ordinances, as written, specifically “exclude the way prostitutes are operating now.”
“When we looked at it, we saw that the state statute covers prostitution, generally, and it would cover any situation,” he said.
Backpage.com was at one time the Internet’s leading forum for prostitution advertisements, but no longer operates after having been seized by federal authorities in 2018. Craigslist cracked down on prostitution ads in 2008, and then eliminated its “personals” section in 2018 to further halt child sex trafficking after Congress passed the “Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act.”
Ald. Rocco LaMacchia, who chairs the committee, said that adopting the state’s laws enable consistency in enforcement and prosecution locally.
“There’s always loopholes for attorneys to get their clients out of tickets or jail time. Basically what we’re doing is we’re mirroring what the state has so it’s enforceable,” he said.
Discretion with charges
As it stands under current ordinances, law enforcement is expected to recommend criminal charges in arrests involving prostitution loitering. With the revisions, police would be able to use discretion. Larsen said police already have similar discretion in recommending or not recommending criminal charges in cases such as battery.
“We also wanted latitude and we didn’t want to have to charge everyone criminally if it wasn’t warranted,” he said referring to prostitution charges. “So, it might be the first time someone’s ever been arrested. Maybe they’re young. Out of luck. No job. They’ve never been arrested for anything and then kind of forced into this to provide for their family. Then we’d give them a ticket versus it’s someone’s fifth time they’ve been arrested and it continues. Then, a municipal citation wouldn’t be appropriate.”
During committee discussion, Ald. Jan Michalski wondered whether the revisions would also affect those who were simply loitering.