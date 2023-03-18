Shipping business ULINE in Kenosha has requested to have a nearly 40 acre parcel of land be rezoned from agricultural to heavy manufacturing to build a 1.4 million square-foot distribution center.

The site sits in the city of Kenosha, just west of the currently existing ULINE campus, a series of large-scale buildings off I-94 and north of 38th Street.

The new center will be a sizable addition, larger by several hundred thousand square-feet than the Amazon fulfillment center across I-94.

The rezoning will have a public hearing with final action during the Kenosha Common Council meeting on Monday, March 23.