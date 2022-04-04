Kenosha City Council votes unanimously to condemn anti-Semitism

Rabbi Dena Feingold, who leads the Beth Hillel Temple, 6050 Eighth Ave., said she was made aware of pamphlets placed in bags of rice in both the Sunnyside and Allendale neighborhoods earlier this year.

One of the pamphlets, obtained by the Kenosha News, claims “every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish.” The pamphlet had a Star of David printed on the top of it and listed numerous falsehoods about Jews.

During a Congregations United to Serve Humanity interfaith "Cleansing Walk" Saturday that started at Beth Hillel and ended Eichelman Park, Feingold said there have been at least five waves of such materials being distributed in the city.

"There seems to be an ongoing effort that's going on all around the country, although we think Kenosha is the only city in Wisconsin that has been targeted," Feingold said Saturday.

"As Jews, we are accustomed, unfortunately, to anti-Semitism in various forms. We've seen it here at the Temple in other forms before, but I have to say that I've never seen in all of my life anything as consistently being brought forward again and again and again in one place. It really feels like a violation," she said.

On Monday, Ald. Jan Michalski said it was time for such a resolution.

"These hateful events have happened almost exclusively in my district, primarily in my district. I've spoken about this before and I'm very grateful for the mayor to bring this up," Michalski said. "I think it's a very worthwhile resolution."

National issue

Earlier this year a synagogue in North Texas was held hostage by a terrorist.

After the Texas attack, the Anti-Defamation League issued a statement calling for local law enforcement organizations to help protect their Jewish communities.