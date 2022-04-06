Kenosha City Council will see some turnover, as two incumbents lose re-election bids

There will be some turnover in city aldermanic districts, which saw at least two incumbents lose re-election bids for the Kenosha City Council in Tuesday's Spring Election.

Six of the 17 City Council aldermanic seats — districts 2, 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14 — were contested Tuesday. The only race without an incumbent was District 12, because Ald. Mitchell Pedersen decided not to run for re-election.

The City Council positions, which are part-time, come with a two-year term and a $6,000 annual salary.

If a race is decided by less than 10 votes, the candidates can request a recount at no cost to them, according to County Clerk Regi Bachochin.

District 2

Incumbent Ald. Bill Siel defeated Mitchell Kamon in the race to represent District 2. With four out of four polls reported Tuesday, Siel received 350 votes (69%) compared with Kamon's 153 (30%), according to unofficial results.

District 2 occupies much of Downtown and the lakefront. It sits between 22nd Avenue and First Avenue and 46th Street and 60th Street.

"I was sorry to lose, but I guess the people in the city decided they really didn't want a change. That's their decision, and I gave it shot," Kamon said. "I would like to thank all those who did turn out to vote for me and appreciate all the support I did get."

Kamon said he congratulated Siel on his win late Tuesday.

"It feels really good to be elected by this margin," Siel said. "Two years ago there were 900 votes cast, and this time it was just shy of 600. It makes those votes hard to get. I appreciate the value of the votes that I got. I'm hoping I can make all those voters happy over the next two years."

District 6

Ald. Dave Paff lost his re-election bid to represent District 6 to political newcomer Brandi Ferree.

In unofficial results, Ferree received 549 votes (55%) to Paff's 458 votes (45%).

"I think Ms. Ferree will do a good job as alderperson. She ran a good race. I look forward to her representing the community," Paff said. "In my time serving as alderman, I've gotten a lot done and I think the community is better for it. ... It was an honor to serve."

Ferree said it "feels great" to win.

"I'm just very proud of all the people who came out to vote," she said. "I'm really looking forward to representing the district."

District 6 takes in part of the northern half of the city between 13th and 30th avenues, from Washington Road on the south to 18th Street on the north.

District 8

Ald. Bruce Fox lost his re-election bid to represent District 8 to political newcomer David Mau. In unofficial results, Mau received 527 votes (57%) to Fox's 398 votes (43%).

"It feels great. I'm glad that I was able to come out ahead after all the hard work," Mau said. "I'm ready to get to work and make some changes. I'm still listening and learning."

Mau said he had a "lot of help and support" and believes "people are looking for change."

Fox was not immediately available for comment late Tuesday.

District 8 takes in part of the southern side of the city, sitting largely south of Roosevelt Road and north of 80th Street, and east of 76th Street and west of 26th Avenue.

District 10

Incumbent Ald. Anthony Kennedy defeated political newcomer Kathryn Woods in the race to represent District 10. Kennedy received 298 votes (54%) compared with Woods' 251 (46%), according to unofficial results.

"I feel relieved," Kennedy said. "This is my third time being introduced to a new district because of redistricting."

Kennedy said he "has some work to do" to introduce himself to district residents who may not know him well. Kennedy also said he will "work his heart out" for all residents of District 10.

Kennedy said he hopes the newcomers to the City Council and County Board of Supervisors do not enter office with partisan agendas, because that would not be productive and more "inorganic."

Woods was not immediately available for comment late Tuesday.

District 10 includes the neighborhood surrounding the Kenosha Transit Facility and portions of the area surrounding Kenosha Unified School District’s Educational Support Center. The district is largely south of 38th Street and north of 52nd Street, and east of 63rd Avenue and west of 30th Avenue.

District 12

The race for District 12 was too early to call, as Ruth Dyson led Erick Hansen in the race to represent District 12 on Tuesday evening by just three votes. Dyson received 208 votes (50%) compared with Hansen's 205 (50%), according to unofficial results.

Since it was so close, the race will likely go to a recount.

District 12 takes in part of the south side of the city, sitting largely south of 60th Street and north of 75th Street, and east of 26th Avenue and west of 14th Avenue.

District 14

Incumbent Ald. Daniel Prozanski defeated political newcomer Daniel Becker in the race to represent District 14. Prozanski received 644 votes (54%) compared with Becker's 554 (46%), according to unofficial results.

"It feels good," Prozanski said. "It was a very good campaign, and Daniel Becker ran a good campaign."

Prozanski said "when you go out and rub elbows" with voters it makes you feel "a lot closer to them."

District 14 is in the southern portion of the city and includes the Lance Middle School neighborhood.

"Dan (Prozanski's) been at it a long time and we (both) put a good effort forth," said Becker, who added that he's not sure what's next but will not rule out another run in the future.

"It was my first run at it," Becker said. "I think everybody should get involved. ... I learned a ton through this."

