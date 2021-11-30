Kenosha city ice rink now open for season

The Kenosha city ice rink is now open for the season at Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, 625 52nd St. Due to the pandemic, the ice rink did not operate during the winter of 2020-21.
The 32-by-60-foot ice rink is open for skating, free of charge, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
While skaters are encouraged to bring their own skates, free ice skates are available courtesy of the Mayor’s Youth Commission during posted rental hours. Ice skates are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Skates can be checked out from the adjacent Skate Hut during rental hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Child and adult sizes are available. A photo ID, such as a driver's license or school ID, is required.
No hockey pucks or sticks are allowed on the ice rink. Food and beverages also are not allowed on the ice rink.
