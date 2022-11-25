Kenosha City ice rink opens at Veterans Memorial Park for the season

Get ready to practice your loops and lutzes as the City ice rink has opened for the season.
The facility opened at 10 a.m. on Friday at Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, 625 52nd St.
The 32-foot by 60-foot ice rink is open for skating free of charge from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (weather permitting).
Bring your own skates or check out free ice skates sponsored by the Mayor’s Youth Commission during posted rental hours. Ice skates are available – on a first-come-first-served basis – at the Skate Hut outside the ice rink during rental hours. Rental hours this holiday weekend will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Regular rental hours are: 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Child and adult sizes are available for check-out by dropping off a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license or a valid school-issued ID.
No hockey pucks or sticks are allowed on the ice rink. No street shoes or pets are allowed on the ice. Food and beverages also are not allowed on the ice rink.
