Kenosha city ice rink to extend hours open Downtown starting Friday, Dec. 23

Hours and days of operation will be adjusted at the City ice rink at Veterans Memorial Park and skate hut check-out station during the upcoming holidays.

People can check out free ice skates sponsored by the Mayor’s Youth Commission during extended hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, as well as Dec. 26-30 and on Jan. 22.

Ice skates are available on a first-come-first-served basis and must be returned no later than 9 p.m. Child and adult sizes are available for check-out by dropping off a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license or a valid school-issued ID.

The 32-foot by 60-foot ice rink is open for skating free of charge from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those dates (weather permitting).

The ice rink and skate hut will be closed for the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays on Dec. 24-25, as well as the New Year holidays on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Regular rental hours will resume on Jan. 3 and are: 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The ice rink will be open on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, with skate hut hours extended to 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. that day.

No hockey pucks or sticks are allowed on the ice rink. No street shoes or pets are allowed on the ice. Food and beverages also are not allowed on the ice rink.

