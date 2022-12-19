Kenosha city ice rink to extend hours open Downtown starting Friday, Dec. 23

Hours and days of operation will be adjusted at the City ice rink at Veterans Memorial Park and skate hut check-out station during the upcoming holidays.
People can check out free ice skates sponsored by the Mayor’s Youth Commission during extended hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, as well as Dec. 26-30 and on Jan. 22.
Ice skates are available on a first-come-first-served basis and must be returned no later than 9 p.m. Child and adult sizes are available for check-out by dropping off a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license or a valid school-issued ID.
The 32-foot by 60-foot ice rink is open for skating free of charge from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those dates (weather permitting).
The ice rink and skate hut will be closed for the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays on Dec. 24-25, as well as the New Year holidays on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Regular rental hours will resume on Jan. 3 and are: 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
The ice rink will be open on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, with skate hut hours extended to 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. that day.
No hockey pucks or sticks are allowed on the ice rink. No street shoes or pets are allowed on the ice. Food and beverages also are not allowed on the ice rink.
IN PHOTOS: Check out the images as thousands attend Kenosha's Lightin' Up celebration Downtown
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Patrons turn to view the lit Christmas tree during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
President of the City Council Rocco LaMacchia, left, Santa Claus, center, and Mrs. Claus reach to light the city's Christmas tree during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Miss Kenosha 2022 Jenna Zeihen sings with children on the stage during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Santa Claus makes his way to the stage at Fountain Plaza, west of the Kenosha Public Museum, during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday. Thousands of area residents descended upon Downtown Kenosha to witness the lighting of the city's 35-foot-tall Christmas tree and enjoy the high-energy holiday festivities during the annual elebration Friday evening.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
A group gathers to light the Christmas tree in Friendship Park during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Dan Cunegin sells holiday toys during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday,.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Miss Kenosha 2022 Jenna Zeihen sings during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Remy LeRoy, 7, left, and her brother Kellen, 3, right, talk with Santa at the Rhode Center for the Arts during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday evening.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Those Funny Little People entertain the crowd during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
One of the members of Those Funny Little People, left, says hello to Hazel Beutner, 1, and her mom, Ariel, during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Josiah Gibson, 2, and his grandmother, Kimberly Dill, sing and dance along to the Harmonix during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.