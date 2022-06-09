Kenosha Civil War Museum hosting June programs

The Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., is hosting a number of public programs, living history events, musical performances and workshops this month:

Noon today, June 10: “Gettysburg Stories,” with Steve Acker. Free and open to the public.

The story of Gettysburg lies in its locations, monuments and artifacts. Join us as we travel to lesser visited places on the battlefield where the monuments and artifacts will share stories as important as any on the battlefield. Sponsored by the Milwaukee Civil War Round Table and Iron Brigade Association

1 p.m. Saturday, June 11: Kenosha Pops Concert Band performance. Free and open to the public.

The Kenosha Pops will play traditional military, patriotic and big band favorites during this festive concert inside the Civil War Museum.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Civil War Technology Living History Day. Free and open to the public.

The Civil War saw large advances in the application of science and technology in regards to weaponry and equipment.

Join members of the Battery A, Chicago Light Artillery and the 1st Michigan Engineers as they present outdoor living history demonstrations showing the technology and equipment used by artillery and engineering soldiers who fought in the Civil War. Battery A, Chicago Light Artillery will do cannon firing demonstrations during the day at 10 and 11 a.m., noon, and 2 and 3 p.m. The First Michigan Engineers will perform drill demonstrations at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

1 p.m. Saturday, June 25: RG Radio Productions Presents: “The Red Badge of Courage.” Free and open to the public.

RG Productions performs a radio drama based on Stephen Crane’s Civil War novel. The story highlights the courage and bravery of a young Civil War enlistee, Henry Fleming, who flees from the field of battle yet ultimately returns to be the standard-bearer, who carries the flag. The many battle scenes the group will re-enact include live sound effects, both on stage and outside with the Chicago Light Artillery and the Michigan Engineers.

1 p.m. Saturday, July 2: Fourth of July concert with the Harmony Town Cornet Band. Free and open to the public.

The concert will be held outside, in the shade of the trees between the Kenosha Public Museum and the Civil War Museum. (If the weather is bas, the concert will move inside the Civil War Museum.)

Take a musical journey to the past, back to the era of the small town brass bands. Between the end of the Civil War and the turn of the century, America witnessed an unprecedented growth in bands and band music. By 1900, more than 10,000 small town “cornet bands” were performing music for virtually every occasion. With as few as six players, music could be provided for parades, picnics, town square concerts, the town dance, funerals, political rallies, barn raisings and business openings.

Using a variety of instruments that date from 1860 to 1910, the Harmony Cornet band re-creates the sounds of those 19th century bands, complete with period costumes and using period music.

Bandmaster Ed Pierce brings 50 years as a bandmaster and historian to weave a narrative of life in rural America more than 100 years ago. “Love songs, dance tunes, old-time hymns and patriotic music will make audiences feel as if they are sitting on the picnic blanket in the park, listening to their fellow townsfolk make music,” Pierce said.

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June: Civil War Museum workshop. Registration required; go to museums.kenosha.org/civilwar/events/events/

“Buckeyes at Gettysburg,” with Dan Masters.

This is a virtual workshop hosted via Zoom. An invite to join the virtual workshop will be sent out the day of the workshop. The cost is $25 (or $10 for Friends of the Museum members).

Ohio’s contingent of soldiers in the Army of the Potomac at Gettysburg consisted of 13 regiments, four artillery batteries and two companies of cavalry, but what they lacked in numbers they made up for in presence by fighting in some of the most dramatic events of the battle. From the fighting on Barlow’s Knoll on July 1, to Culp’s Hill and Little Round Top on July 2, to repelling Pickett’s Charge on the afternoon of July 3, Ohioans made a hefty contribution to this crucial Union victory that helped turn the tide of the war, Masters said.

For more information about museum events, go to https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar/events/events/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0