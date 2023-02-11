Andy’s Drive-In, 2929 Roosevelt Road, is back in business, with its grand opening bringing back old faces and new ones on Thursday.

The returning Kenosha classic will be open Thursday through Monday, 11-7 p.m., under the ownership of lifelong Kenosha resident Peter Sebetic.

The business’ first order was for six cheeseburgers and six orders of fries, from Amy and Bob Perri of Strobbes Flower Cart, for their employees. Amy Perri, a board director with the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, said they met Sebetic when he came over to see them while renovating the drive-in.

“This is exciting. Peter's a great guy and a wonderful neighbor,” Perri said. “We just became friends immediately. We’re really glad this constant of the community can continue.”

Also dropping by for a bite was Chris Tully, a family friend of the previous owners and once a longtime employee. It had been years since he’d last been inside, however.

When he saw Andy’s Drive-In would be reopening, Tully said he decided to drop by to support the new owner, and wished Sebetic the best.

“It was a really family-oriented business,” Tully said. “It seems they’re keeping it that way. That’s nice.”

Judy Sebetic, Peter’s mother, was helping during opening day while the business got into its groove. Judy said they were glad to be providing a service to the community.

“We’re so excited to see this. It’s a very exciting time for my husband and I to see Peter fulfill his dream,” Judy Sebetic said. “He’s worked very hard for many months.”

Judy said tha, after the months of renovation and preparation to reopen, that first day was something special to her son.

“It’s pretty important,” Judy Sebetic said, tearing up. “It’s an important day in his life.”