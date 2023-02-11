Andy’s Drive-In, 2929 Roosevelt Road, is back in business, with its grand opening bringing back old faces and new ones on Thursday.
The returning Kenosha classic will be open Thursday through Monday, 11-7 p.m., under the ownership of lifelong Kenosha resident Peter Sebetic.
The business’ first order was for six cheeseburgers and six orders of fries, from Amy and Bob Perri of Strobbes Flower Cart, for their employees. Amy Perri, a board director with the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, said they met Sebetic when he came over to see them while renovating the drive-in.
“This is exciting. Peter's a great guy and a wonderful neighbor,” Perri said. “We just became friends immediately. We’re really glad this constant of the community can continue.”
Also dropping by for a bite was Chris Tully, a family friend of the previous owners and once a longtime employee. It had been years since he’d last been inside, however.
People are also reading…
When he saw Andy’s Drive-In would be reopening, Tully said he decided to drop by to support the new owner, and wished Sebetic the best.
“It was a really family-oriented business,” Tully said. “It seems they’re keeping it that way. That’s nice.”
Judy Sebetic, Peter’s mother, was helping during opening day while the business got into its groove. Judy said they were glad to be providing a service to the community.
“We’re so excited to see this. It’s a very exciting time for my husband and I to see Peter fulfill his dream,” Judy Sebetic said. “He’s worked very hard for many months.”
Judy said tha, after the months of renovation and preparation to reopen, that first day was something special to her son.
“It’s pretty important,” Judy Sebetic said, tearing up. “It’s an important day in his life.”
5 recipes to try for game day and beyond
This week's recipe roundup is all about dishes that are perfect for your Super Bowl party — but will taste just as good any day of the year.
Whether you’re watching the Super Bowl or just having a movie night, jalapeño poppers deserve a place in your appetizer spread. You can make them ahead of time and heat them in the air fryer as needed. That means you can have a never-ending parade of hot, spicy, gooey goodness.
Certain foods are inextricably linked with game day parties: chicken wings, nachos, chili, guacamole … and salsa. And while you can always pop open a jar, homemade salsa is extremely simple to make. The only skill it requires is a willingness to chop, mince and dice.
Whether you’re watching the Super Bowl or just having a movie night, jalapeño poppers deserve a place in your appetizer spread. You can make them ahead of time and heat them in the air fryer as needed. That means you can have a never-ending parade of hot, spicy, gooey goodness.
No party is complete without great chicken wings or delicious dips. But why not have both?
Even at home, you can achieve wings with that desirable crispy skin and moist meat with perhaps the easiest cooking technique known to man: putting them in the oven.
The butter coated app is baked until golden brown and loaded with bacon bits, cheddar cheese and sour cream. Are you drooling yet?
Perfect for any day, this fiber-rich dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser to serve with crudités or tortilla chips. It requires little prep time and is ready to serve immediately.