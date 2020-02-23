Kenosha.com is for sale

Fifteen years ago, Mercaldo bought Scottsdale.com and developed the site. It generated as much as $3 million per year with about $800,000 from advertising and commission revenue, according to Mercaldo. He is currently selling the Scottsdale.com domain along with a portfolio of two dozen major cities for $25 million.

“A city site offers many unique opportunities to generate serious revenue and can provide significant monthly recurring revenue for many years to come,” Mercaldo said. “Studies show that 80 percent of our available money is spent within 20 miles of where we live. People need to know of a good dentist, real estate agent, attorney, plumber and more. Promoting local business is where the money is.”

Kenosha implemented Kenosha.org as the city’s website in 2009.

Kris Kochman, community relations liaison for the city of Kenosha, said city officials looked into acquiring Kenosha.com at that time, but the address was already taken. Many of the popular internet domains, including thousands of cities, were registered by web programmers in the early 1990s and eventually resold at a significant profit.

Kochman said the city is not interested in purchasing Kenosha.com, at least not at Mercaldo’s current asking price.