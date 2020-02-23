Kenosha.com is for sale

An Arizona man who owns a one-of-a-kind piece of Kenosha property is looking to sell.
Fred Mercaldo, founder and CEO of Geocentric Media Inc., is the owner of the internet domain Kenosha.com. The 64-year-old Scottsdale, Ariz., resident recently listed the domain for $75,000 and intends to offer it to a local entrepreneur or organization committed to developing and operating the site.
“More than anything, I’d like to see it in the right hands,” Mercaldo said. “I feel it’s worth a lot more (than $75,000). If someone were to do it right, even in a town the size of Kenosha, the revenue generation could be anywhere from $20,000 to $80,000 per month, depending on the competency of what they do and the engagement with the community. One year from now, whoever buys this, they’ll be looked at as the smartest person in the room.”
Mercaldo has decided the timing is right — as newspapers’ digital revenue surpasses print revenue — to liquidate dozens of the city domains he’s acquired over the years.
The former Philadelphia steel worker-turned-entrepreneur believes the direct city dot-com sites will soon become, or already have become, the first stop for news, business directories, real estate listings, calendar of events and a variety of other information available to local residents and out-of-town visitors.
Fifteen years ago, Mercaldo bought Scottsdale.com and developed the site. It generated as much as $3 million per year with about $800,000 from advertising and commission revenue, according to Mercaldo. He is currently selling the Scottsdale.com domain along with a portfolio of two dozen major cities for $25 million.
“A city site offers many unique opportunities to generate serious revenue and can provide significant monthly recurring revenue for many years to come,” Mercaldo said. “Studies show that 80 percent of our available money is spent within 20 miles of where we live. People need to know of a good dentist, real estate agent, attorney, plumber and more. Promoting local business is where the money is.”
Kenosha implemented Kenosha.org as the city’s website in 2009.
Kris Kochman, community relations liaison for the city of Kenosha, said city officials looked into acquiring Kenosha.com at that time, but the address was already taken. Many of the popular internet domains, including thousands of cities, were registered by web programmers in the early 1990s and eventually resold at a significant profit.
Kochman said the city is not interested in purchasing Kenosha.com, at least not at Mercaldo’s current asking price.
“The public doesn’t totally understand city dot-coms,” Mercaldo said. “They don’t know if they’re owned by the city, the convention and visitors bureau, the chamber of commerce or the newspaper. If they visit and see what they like, they’ll naturally come back and bring in the traffic. Kenosha.com will become the digital billboard to the world for everything about Kenosha. These sites are extremely important.”
Mercaldo said he’s brokered multiple seven-figure sales of city dot-com sites in the past year.
“Everyone loves their hometown, no matter where it is,” Mercaldo said. “I’m from Philadelphia, and Philadelphia has a lot of issues. If you talk to someone from Philly, they’ll challenge you to a fight if you say something bad about it, even if it’s true. If you’re born and raised in Kenosha, you’re rooting for Kenosha. You’re proud of it and want to support your hometown.”
Kenosha.com is one of three Wisconsin sites owned by Mercaldo. He also owns Minocqua.com and Sheboygan.com. Each are available at his site Geocentricmedia.com for $75,000.
Petrifying Springs sign
ice castle valentine 1.jpg
KCC GATEWAY COMPLETION CEREMONY
KCC GATEWAY COMPLETION CEREMONY
KCC GATEWAY COMPLETION CEREMONY
KCC GATEWAY COMPLETION CEREMONY
KCC GATEWAY COMPLETION CEREMONY
KCC GATEWAY COMPLETION CEREMONY
KCC GATEWAY COMPLETION CEREMONY
KCC GATEWAY COMPLETION CEREMONY
ROLLOVER
ROLLOVER
WHEATLAND VOTING
*WHEATLAND VOTING
WHEATLAND VOTING
WHEATLAND VOTING
SHORELAND VS RACINE PARK
SHORELAND VS RACINE PARK
SHORELAND VS RACINE PARK
SHORELAND VS RACINE PARK
SHORELAND VS RACINE PARK
SHORELAND VS RACINE PARK
COFFEE POT
pike river path
Lake Terrace artist's rendering
KUDZIN
wheatland firehouse 1.jpg
wheatland firehouse 2.jpg
wheatland firehouse 3.jpg
Beyond the Call cover.jpg
Eileen Rivers
Location of proposed Zilber Group spec buildings.png
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Feb. 14 and Feb. 16, 2020.