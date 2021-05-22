Kenosha commission pumps brakes on proposed frontage road gas station

A proposed gas station development on Interstate 94 frontage road has sparked a discussion of maximizing uses along one of the city’s most visible corridors.
The city Plan Commission on Thursday reviewed a potential gas station, convenience store, car wash and restaurant drive-through on a vacant parcel west of the East Frontage Road, and south of 29th Street.
Applicant Lily Petroleum has pitched a commercial development calling for a 10,000-square-foot gas station and adjacent 2,630-square drive-through restaurant.
Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, who represents the area of the would-be development, said he had reservations about the scope of the project, given the parcel of land currently has hybrid industrial and wetland zoning and will need to be changed for the project to move forward.
“It seems pretty busy for 3.4 acres,” Ruffalo said.
City staffers have echoed some of Ruffalo’s concerns in preliminary reviews of the site.
“It’s really a lot of drive-throughs and a lot of traffic,” Brian Wilke, the city’s development coordinator, said. “I think it is something that is being overbuilt.”
Before any formal action is taken, commissioner Lydia Spottswood said she hopes for a deeper look for potential uses for the site and others slated for redevelopment along the frontage roads.
“It feels recently that there is a sort of stampede going on toward this intersection and other intersections along the interstate,” Spottswood said. “It feels to me that we need to dial this whole thing back a little bit and consider revising the comprehensive plan for this general area.”
Since the zoning is likely to change — industrial is no longer considered a suitable use for the parcel involved — Spottswood said she was hoping city officials could look into the potential suitability for other uses, such as multi-family homes or office buildings.
“It seems like we’re falling into a hole here,” Spottswood said. “It seems to me we need to think about this in a more fundamental way.”
Commissioners were not slated to take any action on the gas station plans at Thursday’s meeting. Instead, they made a motion to “place on file” the proposal, noting that the preliminary details have been reviewed.
William Morris, an architect representing Lily Petroleum, said the developers are willing to work with city staffers throughout the review process.
“The entire I-94 corridor probably carries some of the highest values,” Morris said. “We know we have a great deal of work to do in the coming months with city staff.”
Extend 16th Avenue
Also Thursday, commissioners recommended moving forward on a plan to extend 16th Avenue by three additional blocks. It currently dead-ends at 60th Street and city officials have proposed extending it to 63rd Street.
The proposal, which is expected to take multiple years to complete, will require acquiring rights-of-way on private property owners’ homes.
Mayor John Antaramian, who chairs the Plan Commission, said eminent domain could be considered, but only as a last resort if any property owners object to the financial amounts offered for the land.
“Our goal is always to do this in a friendly fashion and avoid condemnation,” Antaramian said. “We try and avoid condemnation at all costs possible.”
The commission’s recommendation is being forwarded on to the City Council for a binding vote.
