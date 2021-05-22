Kenosha commission pumps brakes on proposed frontage road gas station

“It feels recently that there is a sort of stampede going on toward this intersection and other intersections along the interstate,” Spottswood said. “It feels to me that we need to dial this whole thing back a little bit and consider revising the comprehensive plan for this general area.”

Since the zoning is likely to change — industrial is no longer considered a suitable use for the parcel involved — Spottswood said she was hoping city officials could look into the potential suitability for other uses, such as multi-family homes or office buildings.

“It seems like we’re falling into a hole here,” Spottswood said. “It seems to me we need to think about this in a more fundamental way.”

Commissioners were not slated to take any action on the gas station plans at Thursday’s meeting. Instead, they made a motion to “place on file” the proposal, noting that the preliminary details have been reviewed.

William Morris, an architect representing Lily Petroleum, said the developers are willing to work with city staffers throughout the review process.

“The entire I-94 corridor probably carries some of the highest values,” Morris said. “We know we have a great deal of work to do in the coming months with city staff.”