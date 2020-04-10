Kenosha commissioners laud revamped Strawberry Fields apartment proposal

Korb, who heads the firm Korb and Associates, said other considerations have been made to an adjacent wooded area, which is to be incorporated into the plans.

“The woods are to be largely preserved,” Korb said. “Ninety-nine percent of it will be preserved.”

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, who represents the district within Strawberry Fields, said he was supportive of the latest sets of plans and praised all of the firms involved in the project for their collaboration.

“They went above and beyond anything I ever asked of them,” Ruffalo said. “They took the time to hear the comments, and they brought the density down. The scope of the project looks good. They’re good people to work with.”

Commissioner Lydia Spottswood said she believed the latest plans were a marked improvement.

“It has character. There’s real variation,” Spottswood said of the revisions. “I feel this is a drastic upgrade from the first time I saw this.”

As with any development proposal, Cardinal Capital and the other firms’ involvement in the project can take the commissioners’ comments into consideration and possibly begin next steps, which would include obtaining a conditional-use permit.