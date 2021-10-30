Kenosha community charities seeking donations in providing meals, warm clothing to those in need

Two charity programs stepping up to meet the needs of the homeless in the community are seeking donations.

Caring Kitchen, a mobile meal unit, is currently operating out of the ELCA Outreach Center. It provides nutritious meals to the homeless and those who are otherwise struggling to get enough food. It is seeking donations for groceries to provide its meals.

Wonderfully Warm, a local charity, is collecting winter gear (coats, hats, gloves, scarves, sweatshirts, and socks) and is seeking donations so they can be given to the homeless or those who cannot afford proper attire for the season (children included).

For more information or to make donations, contact tarra.rood@yahoo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0