Kenosha community charities seeking donations in providing meals, warm clothing to those in need

Two charity programs stepping up to meet the needs of the homeless in the community are seeking donations.
Caring Kitchen, a mobile meal unit, is currently operating out of the ELCA Outreach Center. It provides nutritious meals to the homeless and those who are otherwise struggling to get enough food. It is seeking donations for groceries to provide its meals.
Wonderfully Warm, a local charity, is collecting winter gear (coats, hats, gloves, scarves, sweatshirts, and socks) and is seeking donations so they can be given to the homeless or those who cannot afford proper attire for the season (children included).
For more information or to make donations, contact tarra.rood@yahoo.com.
IN PHOTOS: Knights of Columbus councils help those in need
Two local Knights of Columbus councils have been busy lately giving back to the community.
The Knights of Columbus Council 973 Coats for Kids program donated $1,000 worth of Burlington Coat Factory gift cards to help elementary school children get ready for winter. St. Joseph Catholic Academy and All Saints Catholic Elementary School each received $500 for the program.
Meanwhile, Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St. Anne Council 16022 delivered 75 coats to Jefferson, Frank and Wilson elementary schools. The Knights held a BBQ chicken take-out dinner, and used a matching fund from an parish member to raise about $2,000 to help to purchase the coats. Target, Meijers, Ross for Less and Burlington donated gift cards and extra percentage off to help purchase the coats. The Ladies Auxiliary also donated more than 60 hand-knitted scarves.