Kenosha Community forum "Moving Forward to Sustainable Change' set Jan. 16

Increasing awareness of systemic and social inequities has spurred many Americans to take a hard look at the deeply rooted causes of discrimination and bias toward members of marginalized communities, including in the workplace. In recent years, companies have placed more emphasis on implementing diversity and inclusion initiatives.
To highlight how diversity policies are communicated in the workplace, JobSage compiled some of the most common terms found in the diversity, equity, and inclusion policies of dozens of companies ranging from nonprofit organizations to service and technology businesses.
While companies are increasingly understanding the importance of hiring and retaining employees with diverse backgrounds and experiences, there's still a long way to go. Some companies have faced backlash and researchers have found that employees from overrepresented groups can react with hostility when diversity training is introduced. Research has shown this is a common reaction as traditionally advantaged groups are often initially resistant to the belief that they received advantages.
Meanwhile, nearly 25% of Black and Hispanic employees in the U.S. reported being discriminated against at their jobs, according to a 2020 study by the Gallup Center on Black Voices. The study also found that 3 in 4 Black employees said the discrimination they experienced was race-based. When it comes to leadership in the corporate workplace, Asian Americans are less likely than other racial groups to be advanced to management positions, per Harvard Business Review research. Latino and Hispanic Americans comprise 18% of the workforce but only 4.3% sit in executive roles, according to the Hispanic Association of Corporate Responsibility.
Many companies have introduced inclusivity policies to build office cultures that support the success of employees from all backgrounds—and the business itself. Deloitte reported that over a three-year period, companies with diverse teams had a significant increase in cash flow—2.3 times per employee. The research also identified key impact practices: View talent as an asset rather than just a cost and create and nurture an understanding of the employees from a qualitative perspective.
Understanding DEI is critical to introducing inclusive policies that can bring strength to the organization in terms of adaptability, innovation, and unique perspectives to the table. Read on to learn about some of the most common terms used to describe these policies.