Kenosha Community forum "Moving Forward to Sustainable Change' set Jan. 16

The City of Kenosha will host a community forum, ”Moving Forward to Sustainable Change,” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, at the Lincoln Middle School auditorium, 6729 18th Ave.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the forum, which includes a panel of eight diverse organizations and groups. Representatives will share their current and past efforts and activities as well as future plans for sustainable change related to inclusion, equality and equity.

The City of Kenosha will provide an update on the Kenosha Action Roadmap. Others participating in the forum include: Forward Latino, NAACP of Kenosha, Leaders of Kenosha,

CUSH, Building Our Future, Coalition for Dismantling Racism and the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.

A question and answer period will follow the presentations.

