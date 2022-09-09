Kenosha Community Foundation announces new leadership, growth

The Kenosha Community Foundation,will be getting a new executive director next month, with Amy M. Greil, an associate professor of community development at the UW-Extension in Kenosha County, taking over on Oct. 10.

Jane Harrington-Heide will retire from her role as executive director after leading the foundation since June 2020. She served the foundation in a variety of roles since the mid-1990s, though more recently by becoming the interim executive director and then part-time executive director beginning in March 2021. She will continue to make contributions by rejoining the Board of Directors in her retirement.

Greil graduated in 2004 from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a Bachelor of Arts in Interpersonal Communications, and worked in Europe and Asia as a language instructor from 2005 to 2010 while pursuing a Master of Arts in Government & Politics, which she completed in 2010 from St. John’s University, Queens, New York, at its Rome, Italy campus.

Working professionally in English, Italian and Spanish, Greil has leveraged her communication skills in a variety of nonprofit roles such as employment counseling, grant management and community and neighborhood coalition-building.

Since 2013, Greil has worked as an associate professor of community development at the University Wisconsin-Madison’s Division of Extension in Kenosha County. She launched the Kenosha County Food Bank in 2020; chaired the City of Kenosha Commission on the Arts; and served as a founding board member of the Kenosha Creative Space. Collectively, her fund development efforts have raised over $200,000 for local community organizations.

Big increase in grants, more

The foundation also announced that in 2021 it distributed $836,329 in grants, scholarships and sponsorships, reflecting an increase of 287% from 2011 when distributions totaled $291,524. That money, available due to an exponential growth of the foundation’s assets, goes to the mission of enhancing the present and ensuring the future of the Kenosha area.

Assets under management grew from $5.2 million to $15.9 million, up 306%. Since being established in 1926, numerous families and individuals have entrusted the Kenosha Community Foundation as a primary conduit for their long term charitable and legacy gifting.

Greil said it is a special honor and treasured opportunity to serve in a leadership role to extend the foundation’s legacy.

“I look forward to bringing together the work of its skilled Board of Directors and a growing base of donors and supporters,” Greil said.

“Together we will deepen ties to diverse communities and organizations, resulting in even more positive impacts locally.”