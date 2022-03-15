Kenosha Community Foundation announces search for new executive director

The Kenosha Community Foundation has announced its search for a new executive director.

Executive Director Jane Harrington-Heide has voluntarily elected to vacate her position. She first served as KCF’s interim executive director then full-time executive director since May 2020, filling those positions after the retirement of former Executive Director Robert Schneider.

The foundation has grown over the last two years, and to support additional donor participants and the increase in community partnerships and strategic plans, Harrington-Heide and the Community Foundation Executive Committee mutually concluded that the required time commitment going forward is greater than she is able to provide.

“It’s been a pleasure serving the foundation in its leadership role over the past 21 month,” Harrington-Heide said. “The COVID pandemic presented a challenging environment in which to deliver our services in support of the Kenosha community. I am thankful to our donors and our community partners for allowing me to serve as executive director of the Kenosha Community Foundation, and I am personally grateful for that opportunity.

“I look forward to assisting the KCF Board in their search for my successor.”

Prior to taking the role of executive director, Harrington-Heide was an active Kenosha Community Foundation Board member for 12 years.

Harrington-Heide worked on multiple projects, including the expansion of the foundation office, assisting several new donors in establishing scholarship funds and the creation of fiscal sponsorships with the Kenosha County-Ceremonial Courtroom Restoration Project, along with other community organizations seeking non-profit status.

Kenneth Fellman, Kenosha Community Foundation Board president, asked Harrington-Heide to continue as executive director on a part-time basis until a successor is chosen. Fellman and members of the Executive Committee also asked her to return as a volunteer member of the Foundation Board and to return to her prior capacity as a volunteer Chair of the Grants Committee once the new executive director has been retained. Harrington-Heide has agreed to both roles.

Information regarding Kenosha Community Foundation’s search for an executive director and a job posting will be made available on the foundation website at kenoshafoundation.org.

The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages permanent endowments established by individuals, families and business organizations. The Community Foundation manages over $14 million in endowment funds and in 2021 awarded over $750,000 in grants, scholarships and gifts to Kenosha-area non-profit organizations and students.

