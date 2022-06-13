Kenosha Community Foundation awards 17 grants totaling over $62,000

The Kenosha Community Foundation has awarded grants totaling $62,136 to 17 separate Kenosha County not-for-profit organizations and projects.

These grants are from income earned by the foundation’s pool of unrestricted endowment funds.

“This year’s grants not only align with the Foundation’s mission ‘to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Kenosha County’ but also reflected the great diversity of needs that our community’s non-profit organizations must handle on a daily basis,” KCF Executive Director Jane Harrington-Heide said.

“From making building repairs and purchasing equipment for their programs to providing transportation for their clients, we hope our 2022 grant awards help these organizations address these everyday needs,” she said.

Thus far in 2022, the foundation has awarded $118,890 in competitive grants to not-for-profit organizations. Earlier this year, the foundation awarded $52,254 in grants from its four Field of Interest funds (LaFave Family Fund, OMC Legacy Fund, Women’s Fund, and Kenosha Arts Fund) and $4,500 in grants from the Creativity by Kids (CBK) Small Grant Program.

From the Community Foundation’s pool of unrestricted endowment funds, the grants were awarded to:

Alano Club to assist the organization with repairs to its building.

BeLEAF Survivors to support its SCAN-Stop Child Abuse and Neglect program.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Kenosha to support its Bigs and Littles project.

Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha to help extend hours of the AM Adventure program for youth during the summer and on non-school days.

Girls Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast to provide transportation for summer campers.

Girls on the Run to support the organization’s 2022-2023 fall and spring programming that builds its participants’ confidence and creativity.

Habitat for Humanity to help in the purchase of a box truck to help reduce the organization’s building materials delivery costs.

Hawthorn Hollow-Hyslop Foundation to help restore and increase the ADA accessibility of the historic Pike River School House on the property.

Hospice Alliance to the organization’s life enrichment program offered at Kenosha and Racine County senior living facilities.

Kenosha Achievement Center to support staff costs associated with its special education classes and therapeutic coaching.

Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education to provide free books to children in the Kenosha County Head Start program.

Kenosha County Food Bank to help purchase materials and food handling supplies for the banks future facility.

Kenosha Literacy Council to support its Community Connections Integrated English language civics education classes.

Kenosha YMCA to support its sports programs for special children and teens.

Shalom Center to support the purchase of equipment and IT infrastructure needed for the center’s building expansion.

Sharing Center to support a program that provides transportation options for rural residents of Kenosha County.

Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation to support programs that provide business training and counseling for under-served populations.

The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages permanent endowments established by individuals, families, and business organizations. The Community Foundation manages in excess of $14 million in endowment funds and awarded over $750,000 in grants, scholarships, sponsorships, and gifts to Kenosha area not-for-profit organizations and students in 2020.

For greater detail on the 2022 Unrestricted Funds grants awards, visit www.kenoshafoundation.org and on the Kenosha Community Foundation’s Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.

