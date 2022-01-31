Kenosha Community Foundation awards $52,254 in grants to local nonprofits

The Kenosha Community Foundation has awarded 25 grants totaling $52,254 to nonprofit organizations and projects that serve Kenosha County residents from four of its Field of Interest Funds charitable funds: the LaFave Family Fund, the OMC Legacy Fund, Women’s Fund, and the Kenosha Arts Fund.

“Each year, grants from the Foundation’s Field of Interest Funds support a diverse set of programs and initiatives that serve a need, address a concern or inspire creativity in our community,” said the Foundation’s Executive Director, Jane Harrington-Heide. “As grants are awarded, I am reminded of the generosity of our donors who established and/or continue to contribute to these Field of Interest Funds, allowing the Foundation to support the programs and activities of local not-for-profit organizations.”

A highlight of this year’s Field of Interest fund grant making — the Kenosha Achievement Center received grants from all four funds for its Kenosha Awesome Cookies Project, the Special Education and Therapeutic Coaching it provides to caregivers of infants and toddlers with special needs, the purchase of specialized, adaptive supplies and equipment for children with special needs, and the KAC’s art classes involving adults with special needs.

The full list of grants awarded is posted online at the Community Foundation’s website: kenoshafoundation.org and on the Foundation’s Facebook page.

The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages permanent endowments established by individuals, families and business organizations. The Community Foundation manages over $14 million in endowment funds and each year awards over $750,000 in grants, scholarships and gifts to Kenosha area non-profit organizations and students.

Here are the grants awarded in January by the foundation:

From the LaFave Family Fund (established by the estate of Susann LaFave), nine grants were made to organizations for programs that further education — particularly to promoting the humanities, the arts, tolerance, and communication. (In addition to the grants awarded to non-profit organizations, each year the LaFave Family Fund supports a scholarship at Marquette University’s College of Communications, Susann LaFave’s alma mater):

Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha to support the My Life Vision Board photography program.

Faith, Hope and Love to support Duffels for Kids provided to and distributed by first responders, foster care, homeless and domestic abuse shelters, schools and hospitals.

Fifth House Ensemble to support the 2022 Fresh Inc Festival (held at UW-Parkside) and the festival’s Fresh Voices scholarship program for under-represented artists.

Fleeing Artists Theatre to support a production of Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun” which will enable several area students to attend free of charge.

Kenosha Achievement Center to support the purchase of equipment and supplies for Kenosha Awesome Cookies Employment Training Storefront Project.

Kenosha Literacy Council to support its Family Literacy Nights.

Kenosha Opera Festival to support its fellowship program.

Kenosha Public Museums Foundation to support the expansion of Wisconsin Native American Exhibit that discusses the 13 tribes in the State.

Kenosha YMCA to support its “Miracle League” for disabled children.

From the Outboard Marine Corporation (OMC) Legacy Fund, five grants targeting youth programs to:

Hospice Alliance to support the “Connections-Planting Seeds of Hope” program which provides grief support to children and families.

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin to support the JS Finance Park student financial literacy program.

Kenosha Achievement Center to support Special Education and Therapeutic Coaching for caregivers of infants and toddlers with special needs.

Kenosha YMCA to support Brass Community School Achievers program.

Three Harbors Council-Boy Scouts to support the Carb-Oh-Da-Kota Merit Badge Program,

From the Foundation’s Women’s Fund, six grants to programs that benefit women and children to:

Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha to support its automated external defibrillator (AED) and first aid training courses for youth.

Faith, Hope & Love to support its Duffels for Kids program.

Fleeing Artists Theatre to support its production of “Melanchaoly Play” by Sarah Ruhl.

Kenosha Achievement Center to support the purchase of specialized, adaptive supplies and equipment for children with special needs to aid in therapeutic interventions.

Kenosha Literacy Council to support its Women in Focus interactive program for English Language Learners.

Kenosha Opera Festival to support Women Leading Women in Opera program.

From the Foundation’s Kenosha Arts Fund, five grants were made to:

Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha to support its program of Teens Vision Boards of their community through Arts.

Fleeing Artists Theatre to support its Summer Shakespeare season produced in partnership with the Kenosha Parks Alliance.

Kenosha Achievement Center to support the purchase of supplies for art classes for adults with special needs.

Kenosha Opera Festival to support its Opera “Round K-Town” program,

Kenosha YMCA to support commissions of murals to be installed at the YMCA and painted by local artists and students.

