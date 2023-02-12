The Kenosha Community Foundation has awarded 22 grants totaling more than $40,000 to non-profit organizations and projects that serve Kenosha County residents.
The funds are from four of its Field of Interest charitable funds: the LaFave Family Fund, the OMC Legacy Fund, Women’s Fund, and the Kenosha Arts Fund.
“Each year, grants from the Foundation’s Field of Interest Funds support a diverse set of programs and initiatives that serve critical needs, spur innovation and/or improve the health of our community,” says Foundation’s Executive Director Amy Greil. “As grants are awarded, I am reminded of the generosity of our donors and volunteers that invest their time, talent, and treasure to enhance the present and ensure the future health and well-being of individuals and families across Kenosha County.
“Kenosha Community Foundation is a special organization that serves as a bridge between those with financial means and those seeking community support,” she said.
A highlight of this year’s Field of Interest fund grant making was the Peace Learning Circles, a volunteer-led organization that is part of programming an increasing number of Kenosha Unified School District elementary and middle schools. Its age-appropriate curriculum models practical strategies toward conflict resolution; bullying prevention, mindfulness, equality, resilience, and teamwork.
The 2023 Field of Interest grants awarded by the Kenosha County Foundation include:
From the LaFave Family Fund (established by the estate of Susann LaFave), six grants* were made to organizations for programs that further education – particularly to promoting the humanities, the arts, tolerance, and communication:
- Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha: to support the club’s winter supply packs for domestic violence victims.
- Faith, Hope and Love: to support art projects for youth in foster care.
- Kenosha Achievement Center: to support enrichment activities for youth with developmental disabilities.
- Kenosha Literacy Council: to support family literacy programming.
- Kenosha Museum Foundation: to support teacher training in Native American history and sovereignty.
- Peace Learning Circles: to support age-appropriate conflict resolution programming.
In addition to the grants awarded to non-profit organizations, each year the LaFave Family Fund supports a scholarship at Marquette University’s College of Communications (Susann LaFave’s alma mater).
From the Outboard Marine Corporation Legacy Fund, six grants targeting youth programs to:
- Boys and Girls Club: to support the installation and operation of a park Safety Station.
- ELCA Outreach: to support community-based summer camp.
- Kenosha County Association of Home and Community Education-Book Worms: to support bi-lingual books and literacy programming for Head Start programs.
- Shalom Center of the Interfaith Network: to support its homeless shelter family enrichment programming.
- The Sharing Center: to support motel vouchers for homeless individual and families.
- Three Harbors Council Boys Scouts: to support transportation and programming for scout camps.
From the Foundation’s Women’s Fund, seven grants to programs that benefit women and children to:
- Boys and Girls Club: to support a Little Free Library Kit made available to Club families.
- Faith, Hope and Love: to support duffle bags and supplies for children in housing transition/eviction.
- Kenosha Achievement Center: to support supplies and equipment for children/toddlers with developmental delays.
- Kenosha Literacy Council: to support a Parent Power Workshop for Women English-Language Learners.
- The Sharing Center: to support emergency motel vouchers for homeless individuals and families.
- UW-Parkside Foundation: to support the launch of women’s golf programming.
- Women and Children’s Horizons: to support an art therapy program for victims of domestic violence.
From the Foundation’s Kenosha Arts Fund, three grants were made to:
- Boys and Girls Club: to support Teen Center Dance Team programming.
- Kenosha Achievement Center to support art supplies for individuals with developmental disabilities.
- Faith, Hope and Love to support Teen Reach Adventure Camp programming.
The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages permanent endowments established by individuals, families, and business organizations. The Community Foundation manages over $13 million in endowment funds and each year awards over $800,000 in grants, scholarships and sponsorships to Kenosha area nonprofit organizations and students.
The Kenosha Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the following scholarships:
- Herman and Virginia Gundlach Scholarships
- Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone
- Mary D. Bradford High School Class of ’61 Scholarships
- Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship is available to a Kenosha County high school senior or a college student studying health care-focused subjects,
- Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship is available to a Kenosha County high school senior or a college student pursuing a career that addresses mental health challenges,
- KTEC Alumni Scholarship
- Fellman Family Fund Scholarship
- Deininger Aviation Scholarship
The deadline for Mahone scholarships is Friday, March 3. The deadline to apply for the rest of these scholarships is Monday; March 6.
