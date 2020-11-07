Kenosha Community Foundation plans series of events

The Kenosha Community Foundation will join over 700 community foundations across the nation in celebrating Community Foundation Week Nov. 12-18.
Created by presidential decree in 1989, the designation recognizes the importance of community foundations and their partnerships with public, private, and non-profit sectors as they collaborate to address persistent civic and social challenges and promote cultural opportunities.
“The work of community foundations goes beyond promoting the practice of giving,” says Foundation Interim Executive Director Jane Harrington-Heide. “We are here to support our non-profit community partners in finding innovative and effective solutions for many of our area’s most challenging social issues and advancing promising opportunities that everyone in the Kenosha community. There is a tangible impact that can be seen in the lives of area residents that these dedicated and selfless non-profit organizations serve.”
To celebrate the week, the Foundation plans will sponsor a series of public events (many virtual), and announcements, including:
- A “Courageous Conversation” on building diversity in local government. The panel discussion, organized by the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism (KCDR), will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, and will feature several past, present, and future candidates for local political office sharing their experiences.
- A virtual performance by the Fleeing Artists Theatre of selections from Shakespeare and other classics - each presented in a unique context; to be performed Friday through Sunday, Nov. 13-15, on the Fleeing Artists’ social media platforms.
- Sponsorship of the Wisconsin Prints 2 virtual and curbside exhibition of works by printmakers from Wisconsin’s colleges and universities. The exhibition, which runs the month of November, is organized and curated by Anchor Press, Paper, and Print and is supported by a 2020 grant from the Foundation’s CBK Small Grant program. The curbside exhibit will take place at the Walk, Bike or Drive-By Gallery, 5603 7th Ave., in Downtown Kenosha.
- Continue the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the Foundation’s Women’s Fund will honor the “WE VOTE” - a collaborative exhibit sponsored by Lemon Street Gallery and the Kenosha Public Library. For “WE VOTE,” artists were given old library card catalog drawers and created art pieces that represented some aspect of the Suffrage Movement. The traveling exhibit can be view at Kenosha’s Northside Library through the month of November.
- Release of an aerial video that showcases the 2019-2021 Sculpture Walk-HarborPark exhibition with drone photography by Kevin Poirier, former head photographer at the Kenosha News. The Sculpture Walk is a project of the Foundation’s Kenosha Arts Fund.
Additionally, during the week, the Kenosha Community Foundation will issue a call for proposals for the 2021 CBK Small Grants Program, announce the creation of the Rizzo Family Memorial Fund -- a new scholarship fund, and share a special “Thank You” to Robert Schneider, its now-retired Executive Director, for his years of service to the Foundation and the community.
Find more information about the week’s events at www.kenoshafoundation.org as well as on the Foundation’s Facebook and Instagram platforms.
Harrington-Heide will join Kenneth Fellman, President of the Foundation’s Board of Directors and Tom Clark, a Foundation donor, on WGTD Radio’s “Community Matters” program on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 11:15 a.m. to discuss the Community Foundation’s programs and charitable giving options.
Established in 1989 by President George H. W. Bush, the focus of Community Foundation Week is to raise awareness of the important role of public charities and philanthropic institutions in fostering local collaboration and innovation to address civic and economic challenges.
The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, manages over $11 million in endowment funds and each year awards over $750,000 in grants, scholarships, and gifts to Kenosha area non-profit organizations and students.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.