Kenosha Community Foundation plans series of events

Additionally, during the week, the Kenosha Community Foundation will issue a call for proposals for the 2021 CBK Small Grants Program, announce the creation of the Rizzo Family Memorial Fund -- a new scholarship fund, and share a special “Thank You” to Robert Schneider, its now-retired Executive Director, for his years of service to the Foundation and the community.

Find more information about the week’s events at www.kenoshafoundation.org as well as on the Foundation’s Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Harrington-Heide will join Kenneth Fellman, President of the Foundation’s Board of Directors and Tom Clark, a Foundation donor, on WGTD Radio’s “Community Matters” program on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 11:15 a.m. to discuss the Community Foundation’s programs and charitable giving options.

Established in 1989 by President George H. W. Bush, the focus of Community Foundation Week is to raise awareness of the important role of public charities and philanthropic institutions in fostering local collaboration and innovation to address civic and economic challenges.

The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, manages over $11 million in endowment funds and each year awards over $750,000 in grants, scholarships, and gifts to Kenosha area non-profit organizations and students.

