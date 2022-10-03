Kenosha Community Foundation scholarships give more than $22,000 to college students

Eight Kenosha County students currently attending college in Wisconsin were awarded scholarships the Kenosha Community Foundation indicated, giving out more than $22,000 between five different scholarships.

Cropley Scholarships

Five Kenosha County residents are recipients of the 2022 Foundation’s Cropley Scholarships, established by the late Ward Cropley, the former head of classified advertising at the Kenosha News who retired in 1962 after 43 years with the paper, and his wife Jesse. Each will receive a $3,000 award. Since its introduction in 2015, the Foundation has awarded over $85,000 in Cropley Scholarships to 33 college students from Kenosha County.

Abigail Herrick, a junior at Lawrence University studying biology and music performance.

Sahar Kherani, a sophomore at Carthage College studying finance and political science.

Carrie Semenas, a junior at University of Wisconsin (UW)—Madison studying neurobiology and Spanish.

Hannah Weidner, a junior at UW-Parkside studying applied health science.

Alexander Zanotti, a senior at UW-Eau Claire majoring in political science and law.

Brown Scholarship

Established at the Foundation in 2019, the scholarship honors the late Howard J. Brown, former publisher of the Kenosha News and long-time member of the Kenosha Community Foundation Board of Directors. The one-year scholarships were established “for the benefit of students that meet criteria with regard to need and scholastic or professional promise.”

Hayley Hovland, a senior at Marquette University is studying biomedical engineering and neuroscience, has been selected to receive the 2022 Howard J. Brown Scholarship, a $2,500 award.

Madrigrano-Friebus Scholarship

Established by Gina Madrigrano-Friebus, the scholarship is awarded to a Kenosha County woman in their final (junior or senior) year at Carthage College or UW-Parkside with an excellent academic record.

Kerigann Ballard, a senior at Carthage College is studying chemistry, Spanish and biology, has been selected to receive the 2022 Madrigrano-Friebus Scholarship, a $1,250 award.

Colombe Scholarship

In 2022, a scholarship fund was established to honor the late Doris Kreuscher Colombe and is awarded to a Kenosha County resident studying nursing at Gateway Technical College’s Kenosha campus.

Rachel Drosen, a student entering her third semester is studying nursing at Gateway Technical College, has been selected to receive the Foundation’s first Colombe Scholarship, a $4,000 scholarship.