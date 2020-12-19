Kenosha Community Health Center debuts new COVID-19 testing site

Coronavirus testing is going strong in Kenosha: you can bank on it.
This week the Kenosha Community Health Center will debut a new drive-through COVID-19 testing site located in the former drive-through banking facility of Chase Bank, 5525 Eighth Ave.
During a walk-through of the site last week, KCHC nurse practitioner Krystal Rafenstein said that if all goes to plan the site will be open for business early this week.
The new site will replace testing offered by the KCHC through its mobile unit which has been stationed in the parking lot of Gateway Technical College since April 29.
It will also expand testing opportunities. The drive-through location will take registered patients from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The KCHC mobile unit has been conducting between 100 and 180 tests a day. The drive-through facility will allow for over 200 persons to be tested per day, Rafenstein said.
The drive-through site offers several advantages over the mobile unit as well.
In addition to being accessible to public transportation, the bank’s former teller area will offer basic comforts to testing and medical staff such as heat, running water and bathrooms, not readily accessible to staff working the mobile unit in the parking lot, Rafenstein said.
The former Chase Bank was identified and secured by KCHC administrators within the past month.
“We were thinking about what to do during the winter and our director (Mary Ouimet) noticed the empty bank site and thought it might work,” Rafenstein said.
The drive-through will also be utilized as a vaccination site should the KCHC be chosen to distribute the vaccine, said Melissa Kaprelian, KCHC communications officer.
In this scenario, both sides of the long, glassed in drive-through building could be used: eastbound lanes being used for testing; westbound lanes for vaccinations.
Just as it is at the mobile unit, tests at the new site will be conducted by appointment through online registration. This cuts down on waiting, and in the case of this location, will reduce street traffic congestion, Rafenstein said.
There will also be options for those who arrive on foot; either from public transportation, or firefighters whose rigs will not fit under the drive-through’s overhang.
In addition to the indoor medical staff, a swabbing team will work outside with drive-through patients.
If a person arrives with medical issues related to COVID, medical staff will also be available to conduct a telehealth video consultation and connect that person to a medical provider as needed, Rafenstein said.
“We are not here just to swab a person and have him or her go away, but to help get him or her connected to medical care,” Rafenstein said.
The facility will be equipped with medical gear necessary to assess COVID-related symptoms such as shortness of breath, she added.
As has been the practice at the mobile unit, the test consists of both a nasal swab and a throat swab. Test results are generally available within 48 to 72 hours.
Continued and increased testing is needed because people in health care and other essential fields are tested weekly, Rafenstein noted.
While the mobile unit will no longer be used for conducting tests, it will be parked at the drive-through site to be used as a WI-FI hub. “Hopefully when we get control of the spread of the virus we can re-open the mobile unit as a medical center,” Rafenstein said.
In a telephone call, Mary Ouimet, KCHC CEO noted that the agency looked at over 30 other sites before choosing the former bank drive-through facility. The property is current held by a private investor and being leased to the KCHC via a real estate management company.
Ouimet said she is proud that the KCHC has been part of testing from the earliest days of the pandemic.
“We have been in collaboration with the Kenosha County Division of Health and Jen Freiheit ever since testing began,” she said. “And now we will be able to accommodate more of the community.”
Ouimet is also upbeat about the possibility of the KCHC been chosen to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. “We will play our role in the coordinated dance (of vaccination); we have promised Jen we will vaccinate as many as possible, especially the (medically) underserved in our community.”
COVID testing registration and the latest information on the opening of the new KCHC testing site can be found at: www.kenoshachc.org.
