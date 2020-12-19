Kenosha Community Health Center debuts new COVID-19 testing site

“We are not here just to swab a person and have him or her go away, but to help get him or her connected to medical care,” Rafenstein said.

The facility will be equipped with medical gear necessary to assess COVID-related symptoms such as shortness of breath, she added.

As has been the practice at the mobile unit, the test consists of both a nasal swab and a throat swab. Test results are generally available within 48 to 72 hours.

Continued and increased testing is needed because people in health care and other essential fields are tested weekly, Rafenstein noted.

While the mobile unit will no longer be used for conducting tests, it will be parked at the drive-through site to be used as a WI-FI hub. “Hopefully when we get control of the spread of the virus we can re-open the mobile unit as a medical center,” Rafenstein said.

In a telephone call, Mary Ouimet, KCHC CEO noted that the agency looked at over 30 other sites before choosing the former bank drive-through facility. The property is current held by a private investor and being leased to the KCHC via a real estate management company.

Ouimet said she is proud that the KCHC has been part of testing from the earliest days of the pandemic.