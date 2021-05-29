Kenosha Community Sailing Center announces 2021 summer course, activities

The Kenosha Community Sailing Center is ready to get everyone on the water this summer.
The sailing center will offer an array of sailing courses for both adults and children all summer long. They also rent single kayaks, tandems and standup paddleboards by the hour, so there is no shortage of ways to enjoy Kenosha’s beautiful harbor.
Jim Buck, president of the sailing center, said the KCSC is pleased it can add to the positive activities helping Kenosha recover from 2020.
“There are lots of reasons to take a sailing course with us, but one of the best reasons is simply to enjoy the lake. We are so incredibly fortunate to live on Lake Michigan,” Buck said.
“Kids love being on the water. We get them outside and moving, breathing fresh air, and soaking up the sun,” said Bettie Wescott, KCSC’s Youth Education Director. “Sailing teaches them to act independently and work as a team, in a fun way. We are proud of what we teach and what the kids accomplish.”
“Sailing has given me freedom, said Nico Strichartz, one of the center’s five youth volunteers.
Strichartz said he loves having fun with all the people at the KCSC and zipping around in the boats. He’s one of four teen youth volunteers and staff members who will be attending U.S. Sailing’s Counselor Training Course in Michigan in early June.
All of the KCSC’s instructors are U.S. Sailing certified or have extensive sailing experience. U.S. Sailing is the national governing body for the sport of sailing.
New this year
New this year, youth who register for any of KCSC’s courses will receive an annual U.S. Sailing Youth membership, which will give them access to even more sailing resources.
Also new this year, the center will be offering a course for experienced sailors that want to improve their boat handling and performance.
The goal of the course will be to learn how to sail as part of a crew or “pod” and will include racing procedures and crew roles. The course was designed for sailors who are thinking about joining the exciting world of sailboat racing or just want to up their game.
The center is also planning some fun family events in June along the harbor and welcomes people who are interested in volunteering.
To learn more about the Kenosha Community Sailing Center’s courses, volunteer opportunities or to book a rental, visit the center’s website at kenoshasailing.org, call 262-997-9343 or follow KCSC on social media.