Kenosha Community Sailing Center announces 2021 summer course, activities

The Kenosha Community Sailing Center is ready to get everyone on the water this summer.

The sailing center will offer an array of sailing courses for both adults and children all summer long. They also rent single kayaks, tandems and standup paddleboards by the hour, so there is no shortage of ways to enjoy Kenosha’s beautiful harbor.

Jim Buck, president of the sailing center, said the KCSC is pleased it can add to the positive activities helping Kenosha recover from 2020.

“There are lots of reasons to take a sailing course with us, but one of the best reasons is simply to enjoy the lake. We are so incredibly fortunate to live on Lake Michigan,” Buck said.

“Kids love being on the water. We get them outside and moving, breathing fresh air, and soaking up the sun,” said Bettie Wescott, KCSC’s Youth Education Director. “Sailing teaches them to act independently and work as a team, in a fun way. We are proud of what we teach and what the kids accomplish.”

“Sailing has given me freedom, said Nico Strichartz, one of the center’s five youth volunteers.