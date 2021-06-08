Kenosha Community Sailing Center launches kayak, stand-up paddle board rentals

The Kenosha Community Sailing Center has begun its seasonal kayak and stand-up paddle board rental operations as part of its offering of water recreation activities to the community.

Kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding, in particular, are being used nationwide as an exercise activity to build core strength, and KCSC officials noted the potential to help the community become more fit through fun recreational water sports. Paddling the Kenosha harbor can be either a leisure paddle or a great workout, depending on how fast you want to go.

KCSC’s kayaks are designed for recreational use for beginners and are very stable with a sit-on-top design. They rent both single and tandem kayaks hourly, and all rentals include a paddle and life jacket. Fishing kayaks and standup paddle boards are also available. Rentals are offered on select days of the week.

Reserving a kayak can be done using KCSC’s online booking system, which is accessed through the website kenoshasailing.org. The center started renting kayaks and standup paddle boards last year.

KCSC also plans to offer birthday party paddle packages and is designing special classes with Anytime Fitness owner Louie Arecco, a KCSC board member and an avid sailor.