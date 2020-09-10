Kenosha council discusses unrest; Ald. Paff: 'Many people in my district were frightened'

Ald. Holly Kangas said she fielded numerous calls from frantic residents, inquiring about safety and other related issues as portions of the city were set ablaze.

“It’s horrible to have to tell someone you don’t know,” Kangas said. “I hope to God I don’t have to do that to another constituent as long as I live. We need to be much better prepared. We need the tools to keep our constituents informed.”

Other council members lambasted the looters and rioters — many from outside Kenosha — who came into the city and caused damage and destruction in the days following the shooting.

“Many people in my district were frightened,” Ald. Dave Paff said. “I will not stand for violence like this. I will not stand for anarchy. I want to thank law enforcement for the job they did.”

At times, several of the alderpersons said the feelings associated with what transpired are still raw. As he recounted the recent events, Ald. Anthony Kennedy said he has been on “an emotional roller coaster.”

“There were moments of extreme terror happening in our streets,” Kennedy said. “But let us not forget our humanity and forget the pain that the Blake family is going through. This is a bad situation.”