Kenosha council discusses unrest; Ald. Paff: 'Many people in my district were frightened'

In a somber, yet hopeful, discussion, Kenosha aldermen on Wednesday reflected on one of the most challenging times in the city’s history as attention shifts to rebuilding the community — literally and figuratively.
The City Council held its first regular meeting since the Aug. 23 officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake that thrust the community into the national spotlight as the debate over police force against Black people rages on throughout the U.S.
Ald. Jan Michalski, whose jurisdiction includes the hard-hit Uptown area, used the “alderperson comments” portion of the agenda to weigh in on the events of the past two-and-a-half weeks. Many of his elected colleagues followed his lead.
Speaking to the volunteer-driven cleanup efforts and peace-filled murals, Michalski said, “We’ve seen a lot of God’s children at work. Now we need to start planning for the long-term.”
Michalski implored Mayor John Antaramian and other city officials to explore all possible options in rebuilding portions of the community that were hallowed out by arsons and looting in the days following the shooting.
Public-private partnerships and forgivable loans are some of the possible options on the table to begin the heavy lifting involved in restoration.
Throughout the lengthy discussion, several aldermen said communication — particularly in the days following the shooting — was lacking.
Ald. Holly Kangas said she fielded numerous calls from frantic residents, inquiring about safety and other related issues as portions of the city were set ablaze.
“It’s horrible to have to tell someone you don’t know,” Kangas said. “I hope to God I don’t have to do that to another constituent as long as I live. We need to be much better prepared. We need the tools to keep our constituents informed.”
Other council members lambasted the looters and rioters — many from outside Kenosha — who came into the city and caused damage and destruction in the days following the shooting.
“Many people in my district were frightened,” Ald. Dave Paff said. “I will not stand for violence like this. I will not stand for anarchy. I want to thank law enforcement for the job they did.”
At times, several of the alderpersons said the feelings associated with what transpired are still raw. As he recounted the recent events, Ald. Anthony Kennedy said he has been on “an emotional roller coaster.”
“There were moments of extreme terror happening in our streets,” Kennedy said. “But let us not forget our humanity and forget the pain that the Blake family is going through. This is a bad situation.”
From his vantage point, Kennedy said he believes Kenosha is going to have to face a reckoning about race relations, mirroring the large-scale discussion that has caused a ripple effect across the country this summer.
“To move forward, this is something that we’re going to have to take a look at in our community,” Kennedy said. “These kinds of things in our community force some very difficult conversations.”
But, in a hopeful tone, Kennedy said, “We will rebuild these streets. We will rebuild this city’s soul and spirit.”
