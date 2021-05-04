City Council votes against mask mandate repeal; to remain in effect through May 27

A citywide mask mandate will remain in place across Kenosha through at least the end of the month, despite an effort from several aldermen to repeal it.
The city’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee on Monday held a special meeting and voted, 3-1, against the repeal. The panel’s recommendation was sent to the decision-making City Council later in the evening, where aldermen voted, 12-4, against the repeal.
Ald. Rocco LaMacchia Sr., primary sponsor of the ordinance, said he believed it was time to end the mandate, citing the state Supreme Court’s ruling concerning a statewide requirement.
LaMacchia initially presented his proposal in mid-April, though the Public Safety and Welfare Committee did not vote on it until Monday, opting for a public input process and up-to-date information before a firm recommendation was handed to the council.
Despite strong opposition from many of his elected colleagues and scores of comments in support of a mask mandate from residents, LaMacchia doubled down on his rationale behind the repeal.
“I knew, going in, I was going to lose this,” he said. “I’m trying to get rid of the mandatory part. You can wear a mask until Christmastime, I don’t care. It’s the mandatory part. I don’t feel government should tell someone they have to wear one.”
Repeal premature
During extensive deliberations at Monday’s council meeting, most of the aldermen who spoke against repealing the mandate said such a gesture at this point would be premature, as widespread vaccination efforts are still underway.
Barring any drastic changes in positive cases, multiple aldermen said they would be amenable to letting the mask mandate sunset on May 27, the current ordinance end date. Ald. Anthony Kennedy, however, said he would be interested in extending the date out further.
Ald. David Bogdala said the current date in place for the mask mandate’s sunset was the result of extensive negotiation. He said he is optimistic Kenosha will be ready for the mandate to end by month’s end but wanted it to stay in place at this point.
“For me, I don’t think compromise is a dirty word,” Bogdala said of the prior discussions that resulted in the current May 27 date. “I wish there was more compromise at all levels of government.”
LaMacchia did receive support from a small contingent of the council on his proposed repeal. Alds. Dave Paff, Mitchell Pedersen and Dominic Ruffalo also cast votes in support of the mandate’s immediate end.
“Unfortunately, government has taken on the role of tyranny against the people," Paff said. “People are starting to evaluate government and the people they’re putting in government.”
The committee and council heard from scores of people throughout Kenosha about the issue. Dozens of residents responded to a city survey on the mask mandate, most favoring its continuation.
“COVID is not going away yet, nor are enough people vaccinated to have achieved herd immunity,” resident Linda Spaulding wrote in an email included in the council packet. “I will not support any business that does not have a mask mandate in their place of business.”
The committee and council each held formal public hearings as well before the votes were taken. At the council meeting, a few residents spoke, most favoring an end to the mandate.
“I see people walking around with their eyes down,” resident Beth Nowikowski said. “I know our self-esteem is reduced, and a lot of people are depressed. How, as a community in Kenosha, can we start to heal and unite if we are avoiding each other?”